KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Shetty blessed with a baby girl on Monday

As soon as the announcement of Rahul and Athiya's childbirth was made, congratulatory messages poured in from fans, fellow celebrities and friends

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 10:34 PM IST
The star Indian batter KL Rahul, who raised concerns amongst fans after missing his first match of IPL 2025 for Delhi Capitals on Monday against Lucknow SuperGiants, has provided his fans with wonderful news as he and his wife and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty welcomed a baby girl on Monday. They shared the news through the Instagram page of Athiya Shetty.
 
 
A heartfelt announcement on social media 
On Monday, Athiya and KL Rahul took to Instagram to share a joint post, revealing the birth of their daughter. The post featured a touching image of two swans alongside the message, "Blessed with a baby girl," with the date "24-03-2025" noted. The couple chose a simple yet meaningful way to express their happiness, adding a baby emoji with a halo and wings. 
 
Overwhelming love from fans and well-wishers 
As soon as the announcement was made, congratulatory messages poured in from fans, fellow celebrities and friends. The comments section was filled with heart emojis and heartfelt wishes. "Congrats and love to your little angel," commented one fan, while another shared, "Blessings to the new parents and the little one."
 
The journey to parenthood 
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul had announced their pregnancy in November last year through a joint Instagram post. Accompanied by a charming visual of tiny feet and an evil eye, the message read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," leaving fans excited for their new phase of life.
 
A love story that blossomed 
Athiya and KL Rahul first met in January 2019 through a mutual friend, and their bond quickly deepened. After several years of dating, the couple tied the knot in 2023 at a private wedding ceremony held at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. Their relationship has grown stronger over the years, and the arrival of their baby girl marks a beautiful new beginning for the duo. 

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

