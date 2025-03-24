IPL 2025: Dhoni could still score a fifty for CSK at the age of 50 - Sidhu

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 DC vs LSG: Vishakhapatnam pitch report and ACA-VDCA Stadium stats The most followed player in the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni, once again sent Chennai’s M A Chidambaram Stadium into a frenzy when he came out to bat with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) needing only four runs to win against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday. As Ravindra Jadeja once recalled, he used to feel nervous getting out knowing that MS Dhoni was slated to come in next.

As in the previous two editions, when talks of Dhoni's retirement were at their peak, the broadcasters, well aware of the value of Dhoni walking out to bat, capitalised on the moment for advertisement gains. The Chepauk crowd erupted in cheers as 'Thala' Dhoni took centre stage. He faced two deliveries from Naman Dhir in the penultimate over, playing off the back foot. While fans would have loved to see him finish the match with a six, the spinner-friendly Chepauk pitch prompted Dhoni to play it safe and pass on the task to Rachin Ravindra.

The Kiwi batter obliged, finishing the match with a six against his countryman and former CSK teammate Mitchell Santner.

"Dhoni has nothing left to prove, yet people don’t want him to leave the game. And I’d bet my life on one thing—he might just be the only cricketer who could still score a half-century for Chennai Super Kings at 50!" former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu said on JioHotstar's show Match Center.

However, fans caught only a fleeting glimpse of their favourite ‘Thala’ with the bat, as Dhoni faced just two deliveries. But the former CSK captain, known for his wicket-keeping prowess, turned back the clock in the first innings by stumping MI’s stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav off the bowling of Noor Ahmad.

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu heaped praise on Dhoni after the match during a special programme on Star Sports.

"At 43 years old, he is still the best. He’s like old wine—getting better with time. Just look at his fitness. A wicketkeeper’s survival depends on it, and Dhoni’s technique, combined with his effortless execution, is remarkable. The respect he has earned over the years is simply astounding," said Sidhu.

MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket six years ago, continues to capture the attention of fans and broadcasters alike. His experience also proves invaluable to players across IPL teams, as seen during the CSK vs MI clash.

Dhoni walked up to 24-year-old Vignesh Puthur and patted him on the back for his exceptional bowling performance, in which he dismissed three Indian batters known for their skill against spin.