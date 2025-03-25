IPL 2025: LSG pacer Avesh Khan attains full recovery from knee injury

Lucknow Supergiants, who are coming fresh off a close loss against Delhi Capitals in their campaign opener of IPL 2025, received a huge boost on Tuesday as their star pacer Avesh Khan was given a clean chit to take the field in LSG’s next game after recovering from a knee injury. Avesh has been out of action since late January, with his last appearance for India being in a T20I against South Africa in November last year. The injury also forced him to miss Madhya Pradesh's final league match of the Ranji Trophy. It is understood that his knee issue was a result of the workload he endured during the domestic season.

Rehabilitation at BCCI Centre of Excellence

Avesh has been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Sources suggest he completed one of his final fitness tests on Monday. However, it is yet to be confirmed when he will officially join the LSG squad. The franchise is hopeful that he will be available for their next match — an away fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 27 in Hyderabad. LSG started their IPL 2025 campaign with a loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam.

Injury woes for LSG