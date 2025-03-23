Marsh to Kohli: Full list of Orange Cap winners in IPL's 17 seasons

Check IPL 2025 match on March 24: DC vs LSG PLaying 11, live match time here However, while winning the award proves that the winner was the best batter for the season among all the big names in the cricketing fraternity, only twice (2014 and 2021) has the winner of this award also ended up winning the title that season. So, without building more suspense, let us jump to the list and take a look at the official Orange Cap winners over the years in the IPL. IPL 2025 coverage | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE As the IPL 2025 just started, fans have started to speculate and analyse which team has the best chances of lifting the trophy this time around. Now, while fans have only 10 options to choose from for the tournament winners, the real test begins when predicting which of the numerous star batters will end up winning the Orange Cap for the new season—an award given to the highest run-scorer of the tournament.However, while winning the award proves that the winner was the best batter for the season among all the big names in the cricketing fraternity, only twice (2014 and 2021) has the winner of this award also ended up winning the title that season. So, without building more suspense, let us jump to the list and take a look at the official Orange Cap winners over the years in the IPL.

Orange Cap winners in IPL history

Shaun Marsh (2008) – 616 runs

Shaun Marsh had an incredible debut season in the IPL, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 616 runs in just 11 matches for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). He averaged 68.44 and maintained a strike rate of 139.68. Marsh’s performances included one century and five half-centuries, proving his consistency throughout the tournament. His highest score of 115 came in a dominant innings that showcased his elegant stroke play and ability to find gaps effortlessly. His contributions helped Punjab reach the semi-finals, though they failed to progress further. Despite his team not winning the title, Marsh’s batting was a major highlight of the season.

Matthew Hayden (2009) – 572 runs

Matthew Hayden was in destructive form in the second edition of the IPL, scoring 572 runs in 12 matches for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He averaged 52.00 and had a strike rate of 144.81. Known for his aggressive batting at the top of the order, Hayden provided CSK with quick starts in most games. His highest score of 89 set the tone for CSK’s innings on multiple occasions. His use of the Mongoose bat, which allowed him to generate more power, became one of the talking points of the season. Despite his outstanding individual performances, CSK failed to make the final.

Sachin Tendulkar (2010) – 618 runs

Leading Mumbai Indians (MI) from the front, Sachin Tendulkar had a stellar season, accumulating 618 runs in 15 matches at an average of 47.53. His strike rate of 132.61 reflected his ability to balance aggression with control. Though he was not known as a T20 specialist, he adapted brilliantly, crafting innings with precise stroke play rather than brute force. His highest score of 89* was a masterclass in chasing under pressure. Tendulkar’s efforts helped MI reach their first-ever IPL final, though they lost to CSK. His consistency was a key factor in Mumbai’s strong campaign.

Chris Gayle (2011) – 608 runs

Chris Gayle was a late replacement signing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but ended up being their most valuable player. In just 12 matches, he amassed 608 runs at a staggering average of 67.55 and a strike rate of 183.13. His ability to destroy bowling attacks was evident in his two centuries and three half-centuries. His highest score of 107 came off just 49 balls, demonstrating his unmatched power-hitting ability. Gayle’s contributions propelled RCB to the final, though they lost to CSK. His dominance with the bat made him the most feared batter of the season.

Chris Gayle (2012) – 733 runs

Chris Gayle continued his dominance in the 2012 IPL, securing his second consecutive Orange Cap with 733 runs in 15 matches. He averaged 61.08 and had a blistering strike rate of 160.74. He hit the most sixes in the tournament, sending the ball over the boundary 59 times. His highest score of 128* was an exhibition of brute force and timing. Despite his heroic efforts, RCB failed to make the playoffs. Gayle’s performances, however, cemented his reputation as one of the greatest T20 batters in history.

Michael Hussey (2013) – 733 runs

ALSO READ: Rohit equals Maxwell-Karthik's unwanted record of most ducks in IPL history Michael Hussey was a pillar of consistency for CSK in 2013, matching Gayle’s record tally of 733 runs in 16 matches. Averaging 52.35 with a strike rate of 129.50, Hussey provided solidity at the top of the order. Unlike the power hitters around him, he relied on placement, timing, and intelligent shot selection. His highest score of 95 was a well-paced innings that helped CSK dominate their opponents. His contributions played a crucial role in CSK’s journey to the final, though they eventually lost to Mumbai Indians.

Robin Uthappa (2014) – 660 runs

Robin Uthappa played a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) successful campaign, scoring 660 runs in 16 matches at an average of 44.00 and a strike rate of 137.78. His ability to provide strong starts and anchor the innings made him one of the most reliable batters of the season. His highest score of 83 played a major role in KKR’s winning streak. His consistency helped KKR secure their second IPL title.

David Warner (2015) – 562 runs

David Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from the front in 2015, scoring 562 runs in 14 matches at an average of 43.23 and a strike rate of 156.54. His aggressive approach in the powerplay overs gave SRH an edge in many matches. His highest score of 91* was a dominant innings that helped his team chase down a big total. Despite his efforts, SRH missed out on the playoffs.

Virat Kohli (2016) – 973 runs