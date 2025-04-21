IPL 2025: KKR vs GT playing 11, GT batters vs KKR bowlers matchups

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs GT pitch report, highest score, stats at Eden Gardens Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature an exciting showdown between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The high-voltage encounter is scheduled to take place on April 21, 2025, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Gujarat Titans enter the contest as the table-toppers, having shown consistent form throughout the season.

In contrast, the Knight Riders have had a mixed campaign so far, with fluctuating performances keeping them in the middle of the standings. With both teams eyeing crucial points, this matchup promises to be an entertaining and potentially pivotal clash in the tournament.

Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 7

Wins: 3

Losses: 4

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 42.86

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 7

Wins: 5

Losses: 2

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 71.43

KKR playing 11 vs GT (probable)

Kolkata need a win at home against Gujarat to keep their playoff hopes alive and they too are injury free at the moment and would be looking to get some much needed momentum in the season now.

KKR playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy.

Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

KKR squad for IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Spencer Johnson

GT playing 11 vs KKR (probable)

Gujarat will be looking to build on their god start to the season and it would be unlikely that they make changes to their consistent eleven on the night.

GT playing 11 and impact subs (probables): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma.

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford

GT squad for IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar

Check out the players' match-ups ahead of the KKR vs GT cricket match in Kolkata here. The players' battle stats will help you create a Kolkata vs Gujarat fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts