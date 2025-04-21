Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: KKR vs GT playing 11, GT batters vs KKR bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: KKR vs GT playing 11, GT batters vs KKR bowlers matchups

Check out the players' match-ups ahead of the KKR vs GT cricket match in Kolkata here. The players' battle stats will help you create a Kolkata vs Gujarat fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts

KKR vs GT
KKR vs GT
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature an exciting showdown between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The high-voltage encounter is scheduled to take place on April 21, 2025, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Gujarat Titans enter the contest as the table-toppers, having shown consistent form throughout the season.  
 
In contrast, the Knight Riders have had a mixed campaign so far, with fluctuating performances keeping them in the middle of the standings. With both teams eyeing crucial points, this matchup promises to be an entertaining and potentially pivotal clash in the tournament.
 
Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 7
Wins: 3

Losses: 4
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 42.86
 
Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 7
Wins: 5
Losses: 2
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 71.43
 
KKR playing 11 vs GT (probable)
 
Kolkata need a win at home against Gujarat to keep their playoff hopes alive and they too are injury free at the moment and would be looking to get some much needed momentum in the season now.
 
KKR playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy. 
 
Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi
 
KKR squad for IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Spencer Johnson
 
GT playing 11 vs KKR (probable)
 
Gujarat will be looking to build on their god start to the season and it would be unlikely that they make changes to their consistent eleven on the night.
 
GT playing 11 and impact subs (probables): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma.
 
Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford
 
GT squad for IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar
 
IPL 2025: KKR vs GT key player battles   
GT batters vs KKR bowlers matchups
Batter Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Average Strike Rate
Shubman Gill Anrich Nortje IPL 7 38 4 9.5 152
Shubman Gill Sunil Narine IPL 2 13 2 6.5 108
Shubman Gill Vaibhav Arora T20s 2 40 0   191
Sai Sudharsan Anrich Nortje IPL 2 40 0   200
Jos Buttler Andre Russell IPL 5 41 1 41 216
Jos Buttler Andre Russell T20s 15 90 3 30 143
Jos Buttler Anrich Nortje IPL 5 51 1 51 213
Jos Buttler Anrich Nortje T20s 12 104 2 52 165
Jos Buttler Moeen Ali T20s 10 74 5 14.8 145
Jos Buttler Sunil Narine IPL 10 61 1 61 107
Jos Buttler Sunil Narine T20s 18 94 3 31.3 109
Jos Buttler Varun Chakravarthy IPL 4 57 2 28.5 190
Jos Buttler Varun Chakravarthy T20s 8 76 5 15.2 155
Rahul Tewatia Anrich Nortje IPL 4 38 1 38 181
Rahul Tewatia Varun Chakravarthy IPL 4 20 2 10 74
Rashid Khan Anrich Nortje T20s 4 4 2 2 33
Sherfane Rutherford Andre Russell T20s 6 34 1 34 148
Sherfane Rutherford Spencer Johnson T20s 3 21 1 21 210
Sherfane Rutherford Sunil Narine T20s 8 36 2 18 74
 
KKR batters vs GT bowlers matchups
Batter Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Average Strike Rate
Sunil Narine Ishant Sharma IPL 3 28 1 28 200
Sunil Narine Kagiso Rabada IPL 5 47 2 23.5 224
Sunil Narine Mohammed Siraj IPL 6 22 2 11 100
Sunil Narine Rashid Khan T20s 4 25 2 12.5 167
Quinton de Kock Gerald Coetzee T20s 3 21 3 7 150
Quinton de Kock Ishant Sharma IPL 5 53 2 26.5 156
Quinton de Kock Kagiso Rabada IPL 9 68 0   151
Quinton de Kock Kagiso Rabada T20s 16 132 1 132 150
Quinton de Kock Mohammed Siraj IPL 7 51 2 25.5 155
Quinton de Kock Mohammed Siraj T20s 8 69 2 34.5 168
Quinton de Kock Prasidh Krishna IPL 5 44 2 22 176
Quinton de Kock Rashid Khan IPL 4 48 2 24 104
Quinton de Kock Rashid Khan T20s 7 83 2 41.5 119
Quinton de Kock Washington Sundar IPL 3 9 1 9 56
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Rashid Khan T20s 5 65 1 65 203
Ajinkya Rahane Ishant Sharma IPL 10 60 2 30 107
Ajinkya Rahane Kagiso Rabada IPL 4 35 1 35 130
Ajinkya Rahane Mohammed Siraj IPL 6 12 1 12 50
Ajinkya Rahane Rashid Khan IPL 8 58 1 58 132
Ajinkya Rahane Washington Sundar IPL 4 33 1 33 150
Venkatesh Iyer Mohammed Siraj IPL 6 31 0   91
Venkatesh Iyer Rashid Khan IPL 3 30 1 30 136
Andre Russell Kagiso Rabada IPL 4 60 1 60 222
Andre Russell Kagiso Rabada T20s 7 79 1 79 203
Andre Russell Mohammed Siraj IPL 7 23 2 11.5 115
Andre Russell Rashid Khan IPL 8 24 3 8 109
Andre Russell Rashid Khan T20s 15 90 5 18 155
Moeen Ali Prasidh Krishna IPL 5 37 0   154
Moeen Ali Rashid Khan IPL 7 58 4 14.5 138
Moeen Ali Rashid Khan T20s 12 79 4 19.8 125
Rinku Singh Gerald Coetzee T20s 3 15 1 15 167
Rinku Singh Mohammed Siraj IPL 2 22 0   244
Rinku Singh Rashid Khan IPL 4 16 0   100
Rinku Singh Washington Sundar T20s 5 18 1 18 106
 
First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

