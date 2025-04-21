IPL 2025: LSG vs DC Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

In Match 40 of the IPL 2025 season, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to face the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 22. With both teams currently level on points, this clash promises high-octane action. This will be their second meeting of the season, with Delhi narrowly edging out Lucknow by one wicket in a nail-biter at Vizag earlier.

Rishabh Pant and his team will head into this fixture riding the momentum of a thrilling victory over Rajasthan Royals. In what seemed like a lost cause, Delhi turned the tables in the final over, thanks to an outstanding effort from Avesh Khan. The pacer from Indore bagged three wickets and defended nine runs in the last over, delivering one of the standout moments of the season. With that victory, LSG moved to fifth on the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.088.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals began their IPL 2025 campaign with an impressive four-match winning streak. However, recent form has dipped, with two losses in their last three outings. In their previous match, Axar Patel's men posted a solid 203-run total against Gujarat Titans but failed to defend it, going down by seven wickets. Despite that setback, Delhi remain in second place on the standings, with five wins from seven matches.

IPL 2025: LSG vs DC playing 11

LSG playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan.

Impact Player: Ayush Badoni

DC playing 11 (probable): Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player: Sameer Rizvi

LSG vs DC head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total Matches: 6

LSG won: 3

DC won: 3

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Dushmantha Chameera, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

IPL 2025 match on April 22: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals live toss, LSG vs DC telecast, and Lucknow vs Delhi live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 22 (Tuesday) in IPL 2025?

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will clash in IPL 2025 on April 22 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the Lucknow vs Delhi IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals on April 21st.

When will the live toss for the LSG vs DC take place?

The live toss for the LSG vs DC cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 22, while the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Lucknow vs Delhi IPL 2025 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match in India?

The match will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.