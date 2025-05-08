IPL 2025, PBKS vs DC: Dharamsala weather forecast, hourly rain forecast

With the race for IPL 2025 playoffs heating up, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Delhi Capitals at their second home, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. However, the fixture is expected to be affected by rain.
The rain might come as a relief for either of the two teams, as both DC and PBKS are aiming to secure full points to strengthen their chances of making it to the playoffs and potentially finishing the IPL 2025 league phase among the top two teams on the points table.
How Good Is the Drainage at HPCA Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala?
The drainage system at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala was upgraded ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023. The stadium features a sub-air drainage system designed to quickly remove water from the outfield, even during heavy rainfall. This system, which includes perforated pipes and air pressure mechanisms, can dry the field within approximately 20 minutes. Therefore, if rain stays away in the evening, the PBKS vs DC match is likely to be completed or at least yield a result.