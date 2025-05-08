Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025, PBKS vs DC: Dharamsala weather forecast, hourly rain forecast

Given the dynamic nature of weather and its significant impact on a game of cricket, let's take a look at weather forecasts from 2 weather agencies for a clearer picture ahead of Punjab vs Delhi match

IPL 2025 today's match: Will Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match get affected by rain today?
Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
With the race for IPL 2025 playoffs heating up, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Delhi Capitals at their second home, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. However, the fixture is expected to be affected by rain.
 
The rain might come as a relief for either of the two teams, as both DC and PBKS are aiming to secure full points to strengthen their chances of making it to the playoffs and potentially finishing the IPL 2025 league phase among the top two teams on the points table. 
 
Given the dynamic nature of weather and its significant impact on a game of cricket, let’s take a look at the weather forecasts from two weather agencies for a clearer picture.
 
Dharamsala Weather Forecast by AccuWeather 
According to AccuWeather.com, Dharamsala is expected to remain mostly cloudy during the afternoon, with rain likely. Thunderstorms are also forecast later in the night.

Hourly Weather & Rain Forecast (AccuWeather)
  • 5 PM – 27°C, Rain, RealFeel® 24°C, Wind: ENE 9 km/h, Rain: 52%
  • 6 PM – 26°C, Cloudy, RealFeel® 25°C, Wind: ENE 11 km/h, Rain: 49%
  • 7 PM – 26°C, Mostly Cloudy, RealFeel® 24°C, Wind: NE 13 km/h, Rain: 26%
  • 8 PM – 25°C, Mostly Cloudy, RealFeel® 24°C, Wind: NE 15 km/h (gusts 20 km/h), Rain: 20%, Humidity: 33%
  • 9 PM – 24°C, Mostly Cloudy, RealFeel® 23°C, Wind: NE 15 km/h (gusts 20 km/h), Rain: 20%, Humidity: 35%
  • 10 PM – 23°C, Mostly Cloudy, RealFeel® 22°C, Wind: NE 15 km/h (gusts 20 km/h), Rain: 20%, Humidity: 37%
  • 11 PM – 22°C, Mostly Cloudy, RealFeel® 21°C, Wind: NE 13 km/h (gusts 20 km/h), Rain: 20%, Humidity: 40%
  Dharamsala Weather Forecast by The Weather Channel
  According to The Weather Channel, there is a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon until 3:30 PM. The weather in Dharamsala is expected to improve after 4 PM.
 
Hourly Weather & Rain Forecast (The Weather Channel)
  • 14:30 – 23°C, Scattered Thunderstorms, 58% rain chance, Wind: SSW 7 km/h
  • 15:30 – 23°C, Thunderstorms, 69% rain chance, Wind: S 8 km/h
  • 16:30 – 23°C, Mostly Cloudy, 15% rain chance, Wind: SE 9 km/h
  • 17:30 – 23°C, Mostly Cloudy, 8% rain chance, Wind: SE 8 km/h
  • 18:30 – 22°C, Mostly Cloudy, 5% rain chance, Wind: E 6 km/h
  • 19:30 – 21°C, Mostly Cloudy, 2% rain chance, Wind: NE 7 km/h
  • 20:30 – 20°C, Mostly Cloudy, 3% rain chance, Wind: NNE 7 km/h
  • 21:30 – 20°C, Mostly Cloudy, 3% rain chance, Wind: NNE 8 km/h
  • 22:30 – 19°C, Partly Cloudy, 2% rain chance, Wind: NNE 8 km/h
  • 23:30 – 19°C, Mostly Cloudy, 3% rain chance, Wind: NE 7 km/h
ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC playing 11, PBKS batters vs DC bowlers matchups 

How Good Is the Drainage at HPCA Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala?

  The drainage system at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala was upgraded ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023. The stadium features a sub-air drainage system designed to quickly remove water from the outfield, even during heavy rainfall. This system, which includes perforated pipes and air pressure mechanisms, can dry the field within approximately 20 minutes. Therefore, if rain stays away in the evening, the PBKS vs DC match is likely to be completed or at least yield a result.
First Published: May 08 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

