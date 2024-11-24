Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IPL 2025 mega auction: Top 10 most expensive players in IPL history

Who is the most costliest player in IPL history? Check the full list of expensive players in IPL 2025 mega auction here

Most expensive players in IPL history
Most expensive players in IPL history
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 4:22 PM IST
The mega auction for the IPL 2025 is underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A total of 577 players are slated to go under the hammer during the two-day auction on November 24 and 25, with multiple players having the capability to prompt teams to break all-time records. Shreyas Iyer became the costliest player in the history of Indian Premier League. After a bidding war between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, the former picked him for Rs 26.75 crore. Arshdeep Singh became the second most costliest Indian player in IPL auctions after Punjab Kings bagged him for Rs 18 crore. Let’s take a look at the top 10 most expensive players in the 17-year history of Indian Premier League.  Check IPL 2025 mega auction live updates, biggest buys and full list of sold & unsold players here
 
Top ten most expensive players in IPL 
Player Auction Price (Rs) Year Team
Shreyas Iyer 26.75 crore 2024 Punjab Kings
Mitchell Starc 24.75 crore 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders
Pat Cummins 20.50 crore 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sam Curran 18.50 crore 2023 Punjab Kings
Arshdeep Singh Rs 18 crore 2024 Punjab Kings (RTM card)
Cameron Green 17.50 crore 2023 Mumbai Indians
Ben Stokes 16.25 crore 2023 Chennai Super Kings
Chris Morris 16.25 crore 2021 Rajasthan Royals
Nicholas Pooran 16 crore 2023 Lucknow Super Giants
Yuvraj Singh 16 crore 2015 Delhi Daredevils
Pat Cummins 15.50 crore 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders
Ishan Kishan 15.25 crore 2022 Mumbai Indians
 
Mitchell Starc (KKR) 
Mitchell Starc shattered all previous records when Kolkata Knight Riders acquired him for Rs 24.75 crore in the 2024 auction. Starc, despite a shaky start, delivered in the tournament's second leg and helped KKR win the trophy after ten long years.
 
Pat Cummins (SRH) 

Pat Cummins, another Australian speedster, was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.50 crore in the same 2024 auction. Cummins was made the captain of the team and led them to the finals that season.
 
Sam Curran (PBKS) 
England's Sam Curran was snapped up by Punjab Kings for Rs 18.50 crore in 2023, making him the most expensive player in IPL history till that date.
 
Cameron Green (MI) 
Cameron Green's all-round abilities fetched him a hefty Rs 17.50 crore from Mumbai Indians in the 2023 auction.
 
Ben Stokes (CSK) 
Ben Stokes, regarded as one of the best all-rounders in contemporary cricket, was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 16.25 crore in 2023.
 
Chris Morris (RR) 
Chris Morris created a stir in the 2021 auction when Rajasthan Royals acquired him for Rs 16.25 crore.
 
Nicholas Pooran (LSG) 
West Indies star Nicholas Pooran was purchased by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore in 2023.
 
Yuvraj Singh (DC) 
The legendary Yuvraj Singh was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for Rs 16 crore in the 2015 auction.
 
Pat Cummins (KKR) 
Pat Cummins also holds the ninth spot on the list for his Rs 15.50 crore acquisition by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2020 auction.
 
Ishan Kishan (MI) 
Ishan Kishan was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore in the 2022 auction, making him the most expensive Indian player of that season.
First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

