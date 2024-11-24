List of players who could trigger a bidding war in IPL 2025 auction today

As the IPL 2025 auction approaches, some big names are expected to attract substantial bids, sparking multiple bidding wars between franchises eager to sign their desired players.

Here are some of the players who are expected to trigger a bidding war this time:

KL Rahul

KL Rahul batting and fielding stats in IPL YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 132 20 4683 132* 45.47 3479 134.61 4 37 400 187 76 7 2024 14 0 520 82 37.14 382 136.13 0 4 45 19 15 2 2023 9 1 274 74 34.25 242 113.22 0 2 28 4 4 0 2022 15 3 616 103* 51.33 455 135.38 2 4 45 30 9 0 2021 13 3 626 98* 62.6 451 138.8 0 6 48 30 11 0 2020 14 2 670 132* 55.83 518 129.34 1 5 58 23 10 0 2019 14 3 593 100* 53.9 438 135.38 1 6 49 25 7 0 2018 14 2 659 95* 54.91 416 158.41 0 6 66 32 10 1 2016 14 3 397 68* 44.11 271 146.49 0 4 37 16 5 4 2015 9 3 142 44* 28.4 126 112.69 0 0 8 5 1 0 2014 11 0 166 46 20.75 164 101.21 0 0 12 3 4 0 2013 5 0 20 12 10 16 125 0 0 4 0 0 0 The former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper parted ways with LSG as they did not include him in their retention list. Rahul could attract a substantial bid and is rumoured to be a target for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this year.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant IPL batting and fielding stats YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 111 17 3284 128* 35.31 2205 148.93 1 18 296 154 75 23 2024 13 2 446 88* 40.55 287 155.4 0 3 36 25 11 5 2022 14 2 340 44 30.91 224 151.79 0 0 35 16 8 4 2021 16 4 419 58* 34.91 326 128.52 0 3 42 10 10 3 2020 14 3 343 56 31.18 301 113.95 0 1 31 9 13 0 2019 16 3 488 78* 37.53 300 162.66 0 3 37 27 18 6 2018 14 1 684 128* 52.61 394 173.6 1 5 68 37 4 2 2017 14 0 366 97 26.14 221 165.61 0 2 28 24 8 3 2016 10 2 198 69 24.75 152 130.26 0 1 19 6 3 0 In a surprising decision, Delhi Capitals opted not to retain Rishabh Pant, making the wicketkeeper-batter available in the auction. He is expected to attract bids from several teams.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer IPL batting and fielding stats YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST Career 115 18 3127 96 32.24 2453 127.48 0 21 271 113 49 0 2024 14 5 351 58* 39 239 146.86 0 2 34 14 10 0 2022 14 1 401 85 30.85 298 134.56 0 3 41 11 5 0 2021 8 3 175 47* 35 171 102.33 0 0 7 5 6 0 2020 17 2 519 88* 34.6 421 123.27 0 3 40 16 6 0 2019 16 1 463 67 30.86 386 119.94 0 3 41 14 8 0 2018 14 3 411 93* 37.36 310 132.58 0 4 29 21 5 0 2017 12 2 338 96 33.8 243 139.09 0 2 36 10 3 0 2016 6 0 30 19 5 43 69.76 0 0 2 1 4 0 2015 14 1 439 83 33.76 342 128.36 0 4 41 21 2 0 The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper, who led them to the title last year, was informed that he would not be retained by KKR for the mega auction. Whether this proves to be a mistake by the defending champions remains to be seen when the season begins.

Trent Boult