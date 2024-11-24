Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / IPL / News / List of players who could trigger a bidding war in IPL 2025 auction today

List of players who could trigger a bidding war in IPL 2025 auction today

As the IPL 2025 auction approaches, some big names are expected to attract substantial bids, sparking multiple bidding wars between franchises eager to sign their desired players.

KL Rahul
KL Rahul
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 10:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the IPL 2025 auction approaches, some big names are expected to attract substantial bids, sparking multiple bidding wars between franchises eager to sign their desired players.
 
The likes of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, among others, are ready to take the mega auction by storm this year. 
 
Here are some of the players who are expected to trigger a bidding war this time:
 
KL Rahul
 
The former Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper parted ways with LSG as they did not include him in their retention list. Rahul could attract a substantial bid and is rumoured to be a target for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) this year. 
KL Rahul batting and fielding stats in IPL
YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 132 20 4683 132* 45.47 3479 134.61 4 37 400 187 76 7
2024 14 0 520 82 37.14 382 136.13 0 4 45 19 15 2
2023 9 1 274 74 34.25 242 113.22 0 2 28 4 4 0
2022 15 3 616 103* 51.33 455 135.38 2 4 45 30 9 0
2021 13 3 626 98* 62.6 451 138.8 0 6 48 30 11 0
2020 14 2 670 132* 55.83 518 129.34 1 5 58 23 10 0
2019 14 3 593 100* 53.9 438 135.38 1 6 49 25 7 0
2018 14 2 659 95* 54.91 416 158.41 0 6 66 32 10 1
2016 14 3 397 68* 44.11 271 146.49 0 4 37 16 5 4
2015 9 3 142 44* 28.4 126 112.69 0 0 8 5 1 0
2014 11 0 166 46 20.75 164 101.21 0 0 12 3 4 0
2013 5 0 20 12 10 16 125 0 0 4 0 0 0
 
Rishabh Pant

More From This Section

IPL 2025 mega auction: How much will Pant get? Uthappa predicts Rs 25-28 cr

IPL 2025 Mega Auction streaming to take place in 6 different languages

IPL 2025: Vettori to leave Australia midway through 1st Test for auction

Players list to live time: All you need to know about IPL 2025 mega auction

IPL 2025 Mega auction: 574 players to go under the hammer in Jeddah

 
In a surprising decision, Delhi Capitals opted not to retain Rishabh Pant, making the wicketkeeper-batter available in the auction. He is expected to attract bids from several teams. 
Rishabh Pant IPL batting and fielding stats
YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 111 17 3284 128* 35.31 2205 148.93 1 18 296 154 75 23
2024 13 2 446 88* 40.55 287 155.4 0 3 36 25 11 5
2022 14 2 340 44 30.91 224 151.79 0 0 35 16 8 4
2021 16 4 419 58* 34.91 326 128.52 0 3 42 10 10 3
2020 14 3 343 56 31.18 301 113.95 0 1 31 9 13 0
2019 16 3 488 78* 37.53 300 162.66 0 3 37 27 18 6
2018 14 1 684 128* 52.61 394 173.6 1 5 68 37 4 2
2017 14 0 366 97 26.14 221 165.61 0 2 28 24 8 3
2016 10 2 198 69 24.75 152 130.26 0 1 19 6 3 0
 
Shreyas Iyer
 
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper, who led them to the title last year, was informed that he would not be retained by KKR for the mega auction. Whether this proves to be a mistake by the defending champions remains to be seen when the season begins. 
Shreyas Iyer IPL batting and fielding stats
YEAR MATCHES NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S CT ST
Career 115 18 3127 96 32.24 2453 127.48 0 21 271 113 49 0
2024 14 5 351 58* 39 239 146.86 0 2 34 14 10 0
2022 14 1 401 85 30.85 298 134.56 0 3 41 11 5 0
2021 8 3 175 47* 35 171 102.33 0 0 7 5 6 0
2020 17 2 519 88* 34.6 421 123.27 0 3 40 16 6 0
2019 16 1 463 67 30.86 386 119.94 0 3 41 14 8 0
2018 14 3 411 93* 37.36 310 132.58 0 4 29 21 5 0
2017 12 2 338 96 33.8 243 139.09 0 2 36 10 3 0
2016 6 0 30 19 5 43 69.76 0 0 2 1 4 0
2015 14 1 439 83 33.76 342 128.36 0 4 41 21 2 0
 
Trent Boult
 
Rajasthan Royals' go-to bowler in the death overs and powerplay has been released by the team. Boult, who often troubles top-order batters at the start of the innings, is likely to spark a bidding war in the auction. 
Trent Boult IPL bowling stats
YEAR MATCHES BALLS RUNS WKTS BBM AVE ECON SR 4W 5W
Career 104 2337 3230 121 4/18 26.69 8.29 19.31 1 0
2024 16 320 443 16 3/22 27.69 8.31 20 0 0
2023 10 228 312 13 3/29 24
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IPL 2025 mega auction live time today, teams remaining purse, streaming

Who is Mallika Sagar? The auctioneer for IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah

IPL 2025 starts March 14, ends May 25; next 3 seasons' schedule revealed

Big stars, IPL 2025 mega auction boost Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy's importance

Shami ridicules Sanjay Manjrekar over comments on reduced IPL auction value

Topics :Rishabh PantKL RahulIndian Premier LeagueIPL auctionDelhi CapitalsGujarat TitansChennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsRoyal Challengers BangaloreSunrisers HyderabadMumbai IndiansLucknow Super GiantsKolkata Knight RidersPunjab KingsTrent Boult

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story