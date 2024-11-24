Who is Mallika Sagar? The auctioneer for IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah

The stage is set for the IPL 2025 mega auction, scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. The two-day event will determine the fate of 574 players from around the globe. At the heart of the action will be 48-year-old Mallika Sagar, wielding the auctioneer's hammer. She continues her role after making history in 2024 as the first female IPL auctioneer, replacing Hugh Edmeades, who held the position from 2019 to 2022.

Sagar first stepped in as an IPL auctioneer during the 2023 auction, when she replaced Edmeades after he fell unconscious midway through the event. Later that year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed her as the full-time auctioneer. The Mumbai-based professional has presided over auctions for various sports leagues, including the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Who is Mallika Sagar?

Hailing from a business family in Mumbai, Mallika Sagar's passion for auctions was kindled early on. She pursued her studies in art history at Bryn Mawr College in Philadelphia, USA, and began her career in 2001 at the prestigious auction house Christie’s, at the age of 26.

Before transitioning into sports auctions, Sagar had already carved a niche for herself in the art auction world, conducting numerous high-profile events that highlighted her expertise and eloquence.

Her journey into sports auctions began with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in 2021, where she became the league's first female auctioneer. Her successful stint there paved the way for her debut at the IPL auction.

A historical move

Mallika Sagar's appointment as the IPL auctioneer was a landmark decision in IPL history. Her presence brings a fresh perspective to sports management and inspires young women to pursue careers in traditionally male-dominated fields. Known for her calm demeanour, sharp wit, and ability to manage high-pressure situations, Sagar is the ideal choice for the demanding role of IPL auctioneer—a role she is set to reprise in Jeddah for the 2025 auction.