IPL 2025: MI ropes in Mujeeb as replacement for injured Allah Ghazanfar

The five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, on Sunday announced Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as the replacement signing for his countryman, the 18-year-old Allah Ghazanfar, who injured his lower back a few days ago and was ruled out of both the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and IPL 2025. Ghazanfar suffered a fracture in the L4 vertebra, specifically in the left pars interarticularis, and is now reportedly out of action for five to six months.

Mujeeb’s experience to strengthen MI’s spin attack

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, known for his mystery spin and variations, has been a key figure in Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket. He gained international recognition early in his career and made his IPL debut at just 17 years old. Since then, he has played over 300 T20 matches across various domestic and international leagues, picking up nearly 330 wickets at an economy rate of around 6.5.

His ability to bowl in both the powerplay and middle overs makes him a valuable addition to Mumbai Indians' bowling attack. With MI aiming to bolster their spin department, Mujeeb’s inclusion could provide much-needed depth ahead of the 2025 season. The franchise also extended its best wishes to Ghazanfar for a speedy recovery.

IPL 2025 to begin on March 22

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Iyer, Arshdeep and Chahal key for Punjab Kings - Ricky Ponting Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens on March 22, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. The tournament will conclude with the final scheduled for May 25.

While the official schedule is yet to be unveiled, reports suggest that last year’s runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will begin their campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 23 (afternoon match). Later that day, the highly anticipated ‘El Clasico of IPL’—a clash between five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)—will take place at Chepauk.

New changes for IPL 2025

The 10-team tournament will be played across 12 venues, including each franchise’s home ground and additional locations like Dharamsala (Punjab Kings' second home) and a second venue for Rajasthan Royals. The league kicks off just 12 days after the ICC Champions Trophy final on March 9.

The season opener will also feature two teams with new captains. RCB has appointed Rajat Patidar as their new skipper, while KKR is yet to announce a replacement for Shreyas Iyer. Last season, RCB made a dramatic late run to the playoffs with six consecutive wins after a poor start but has historically struggled against KKR, losing eight of their last 12 matches in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS), under a new leadership duo of Shreyas Iyer (captain) and Ricky Ponting (coach), will play four matches in Mullanpur and three in Dharamsala.