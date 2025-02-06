Business Standard

IPL 2025: Iyer, Arshdeep and Chahal key for Punjab Kings - Ricky Ponting

IPL 2025: Iyer, Arshdeep and Chahal key for Punjab Kings - Ricky Ponting

In addition to these senior players, Ponting expressed his faith in PBKS's younger Indian talent, retaining uncapped players like Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting, the new head coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS), has shared his strategic approach for the IPL 2025 mega auction. He revealed that Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal were his "non-negotiables" as he aims to rebuild the franchise and guide them toward their first-ever IPL title.

Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to an IPL victory, was one of the biggest buys of the auction. PBKS secured him for a hefty Rs 26.75 crore, making him the second-most expensive player. Leg-spinner Chahal was another key acquisition, brought in for Rs 18 crore, making him the priciest spinner in the tournament. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who recently became India’s leading T20I wicket-taker, also became part of PBKS after a fierce bidding war. The franchise used their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain Arshdeep for Rs 18 crore, marking him as the most expensive Indian pacer in IPL auction history.  ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Harshit Rana recovers well to end debut spell with 3 wickets    Ponting explains IPL auction strategy

 

Ponting explained his auction strategy during his appearance on 'The Howie Games' podcast, stating, "There were three players that I wanted to bring in... Arshdeep Singh, a player who has been with Punjab Kings for a few years, Shreyas Iyer, and Yuzvendra Chahal. These were the three key players." He emphasized that while he had to make a few adjustments during the auction, his primary focus was on creating a balanced squad for the long term.  Check all latest updates for Champions Trophy 2025 here    Ponting backing Indian talent ahead of IPL 2025

In addition to these senior players, Ponting expressed his faith in PBKS’s younger Indian talent, retaining uncapped players like Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh. He noted that although overseas players often dominate headlines and attract big bids, his focus was always on strengthening the Indian core of the team.

Ponting, who enjoys immense popularity in India, also reflected on the warm reception he receives. He shared, "In India, whether it's on flights or in hotels, people are always eager for pictures or help. It’s part of the life of an Australian cricketer visiting India."

Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer Cricket

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

