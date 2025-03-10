Monday, March 10, 2025 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Head coach Jayawardene leads MI's first practice session

MI, who last won an IPL in 2019, suffered a disappointing season last year when they failed to qualify for the playoffs

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are set to start their campaign in IPL 2025 against their biggest rivals, Chennai Super Kings, on March 23 in Chennai. MI, who last won an IPL in 2019, suffered a disappointing season last year when they failed to qualify for the playoffs. However, the management has made multiple changes to their team setup, including signing Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene as the new head coach.
 
Ahead of the new season, MI started their practice session on Monday under the new coaching staff. Head coach Jayawardene also interacted with the media and shared his thoughts on the changes in the team and their plans for the new season.
 
 
Focus on fresh start and high-intensity training 
Jayawardene emphasised the importance of starting the season with a fresh mindset. He highlighted that the coaching staff now includes new faces who bring valuable experience and insights, providing players with a wealth of knowledge to enhance their performance. He stressed that while pre-season is always an exciting period, maintaining intensity throughout the sessions remains a top priority. 

Preparation key to a tough season 
The Mumbai Indians head coach acknowledged that the season ahead will be challenging but underlined the need to make the most of the available time to prepare thoroughly. He expressed his commitment to ensuring that the team utilises the pre-season effectively to build momentum and be ready for the challenges that lie ahead.
 
Mumbai Indians pre-season camp with intense training session 
Mumbai Indians kicked off their pre-season preparations under the guidance of head coach Mahela Jayawardene, along with the coaching staff that includes bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, assistant batting coach J Arun Kumar, and fielding coach Carl Hopkinson. The coaching team conducted a rigorous training session to set the tone for the upcoming season. Several young players, including Naman Dhir, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, KL Srijith, Raj Angad Bawa, PSN Raju, Ashwani Kumar, and Vignesh Puthur, joined the camp to begin their early preparations.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

