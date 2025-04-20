IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB pitch report, highest score, stats at Mullanpur

In a rapid rematch, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to lock horns once again in Match 37 of IPL 2025—just under 40 hours after their last clash. While their earlier face-off (Match 34) took place under the floodlights in Bengaluru on April 18 where the hosts fell to a defeat. The stage now shifts to a sunny afternoon fixture at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on April 20.
The defeat dealt a fresh blow to RCB’s playoff hopes, marking their third straight loss at home and leaving them in a precarious position as the tournament hits its midpoint.
Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh: Pitch report for PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025
Mullanpur is expected to offer a well-balanced pitch, promising an even battle between bat and ball. The surface is likely to provide good pace and bounce, giving fast bowlers a chance to make an impact early on with some movement off the seam.
Batters should be able to play their strokes with confidence, finding good value for their shots. However, they’ll need to tread carefully, especially given the conditions seen in the previous low-scoring thriller at this venue. Even a minor lapse in judgment could prove costly. Spinners, on the other hand, are likely to play a key role during the middle overs.
Overall, the conditions are set up for a tightly contested game where both batters and bowlers will have opportunities to shine.
|Mullanpur Stadium stats
|Stat
|Value
|Total Matches Played
|8
|Matches Won Batting First
|5
|Matches Won Batting Second
|3
|No Result
|0
|Won Toss and Won Match
|4
|Lost Toss and Won Match
|4
|Average First Innings Total
|167
|Highest Team Total
|219/6 by PBKS vs CSK
|Lowest Team Total
|111/10 by PBKS vs GT
Recent match at Mullanpur Stadium
The recent match at the Mullanpur Stadium saw the hosts Punjab Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders and got all 2 points against the visitors on the night with a 16-run win.
|Mullanpur Stadium last 7 matches summary
|Match
|Team 1
|Score
|Team 2
|Score
|Pace Wkts
|Spin Wkts
|Result
|1
|PBKS
|111/10
|KKR
|95/10
|10
|9
|PBKS won by 16 runs
|2
|PBKS
|219/6
|CSK
|201/5
|6
|4
|PBKS won by 18 runs
|3
|RR
|205/4
|PBKS
|155/9
|9
|4
|RR won by 50 runs
|4
|PBKS
|142/10
|GT
|146/7 (19.1)
|7
|9
|GT won (3rd-time used pitch)
|5
|MI
|192/7
|PBKS
|183/10
|14
|1
|MI won by 9 runs
|6
|PBKS
|147/8
|RR
|152/7 (19.5)
|10
|4
|RR won by 3 wickets
|7
|DC
|174/9
|PBKS
|177/6 (19.2)
|8
|4
|PBKS won by 4 wickets