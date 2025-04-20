Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB pitch report, highest score, stats at Mullanpur

IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB pitch report, highest score, stats at Mullanpur

The surface is likely to provide good pace and bounce, giving fast bowlers a chance to make an impact early on with some movement off the seam.

PBKS vs RCB
PBKS vs RCB
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 8:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a rapid rematch, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to lock horns once again in Match 37 of IPL 2025—just under 40 hours after their last clash. While their earlier face-off (Match 34) took place under the floodlights in Bengaluru on April 18 where the hosts fell to a defeat. The stage now shifts to a sunny afternoon fixture at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on April 20.
 
The defeat dealt a fresh blow to RCB’s playoff hopes, marking their third straight loss at home and leaving them in a precarious position as the tournament hits its midpoint. 
 
Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh: Pitch report for PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025
 
Mullanpur is expected to offer a well-balanced pitch, promising an even battle between bat and ball. The surface is likely to provide good pace and bounce, giving fast bowlers a chance to make an impact early on with some movement off the seam.
 
Batters should be able to play their strokes with confidence, finding good value for their shots. However, they’ll need to tread carefully, especially given the conditions seen in the previous low-scoring thriller at this venue. Even a minor lapse in judgment could prove costly. Spinners, on the other hand, are likely to play a key role during the middle overs.
 
Overall, the conditions are set up for a tightly contested game where both batters and bowlers will have opportunities to shine.

Also Read

IPL 2025: Updated points table, team rankings, top ten batters and bowlers

IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025 teams leaderboard, rankings, key stats and updated points table

IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS pitch report, highest score, stats at Chinnaswamy

IPL 2025: Tim David's first IPL fifty rescues Bengaluru against PBKS

 
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: IPL T20 stats 
 
Mullanpur Stadium stats
Stat Value
Total Matches Played 8
Matches Won Batting First 5
Matches Won Batting Second 3
No Result 0
Won Toss and Won Match 4
Lost Toss and Won Match 4
Average First Innings Total 167
Highest Team Total 219/6 by PBKS vs CSK
Lowest Team Total 111/10 by PBKS vs GT
 
Recent match at Mullanpur Stadium
 
The recent match at the Mullanpur Stadium saw the hosts Punjab Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders and got all 2 points against the visitors on the night with a 16-run win. 
Mullanpur Stadium last 7 matches summary
Match Team 1 Score Team 2 Score Pace Wkts Spin Wkts Result
1 PBKS 111/10 KKR 95/10 10 9 PBKS won by 16 runs
2 PBKS 219/6 CSK 201/5 6 4 PBKS won by 18 runs
3 RR 205/4 PBKS 155/9 9 4 RR won by 50 runs
4 PBKS 142/10 GT 146/7 (19.1) 7 9 GT won (3rd-time used pitch)
5 MI 192/7 PBKS 183/10 14 1 MI won by 9 runs
6 PBKS 147/8 RR 152/7 (19.5) 10 4 RR won by 3 wickets
7 DC 174/9 PBKS 177/6 (19.2) 8 4 PBKS won by 4 wickets
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RR vs LSG Highlights: Avesh's heroics power LSG to a last-over win vs RR

IPL 2025: RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks record for youngest IPL debut

IPL 2025: Why did Ishant and Ashutosh get into an ugly verbal spat? Watch

IPL 2025: MI vs CSK Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

GT vs DC Highlights: Buttler, Krishna shine as GT downs DC at Ahmedabad

Topics :Punjab KingsIndian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story