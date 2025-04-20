IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB pitch report, highest score, stats at Mullanpur

In a rapid rematch, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to lock horns once again in Match 37 of IPL 2025—just under 40 hours after their last clash. While their earlier face-off (Match 34) took place under the floodlights in Bengaluru on April 18 where the hosts fell to a defeat. The stage now shifts to a sunny afternoon fixture at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on April 20.

Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh: Pitch report for PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025

Mullanpur is expected to offer a well-balanced pitch, promising an even battle between bat and ball. The surface is likely to provide good pace and bounce, giving fast bowlers a chance to make an impact early on with some movement off the seam.

Batters should be able to play their strokes with confidence, finding good value for their shots. However, they’ll need to tread carefully, especially given the conditions seen in the previous low-scoring thriller at this venue. Even a minor lapse in judgment could prove costly. Spinners, on the other hand, are likely to play a key role during the middle overs.

Overall, the conditions are set up for a tightly contested game where both batters and bowlers will have opportunities to shine.

Mullanpur Stadium stats Stat Value Total Matches Played 8 Matches Won Batting First 5 Matches Won Batting Second 3 No Result 0 Won Toss and Won Match 4 Lost Toss and Won Match 4 Average First Innings Total 167 Highest Team Total 219/6 by PBKS vs CSK Lowest Team Total 111/10 by PBKS vs GT

