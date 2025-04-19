IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

In a swift turnaround, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to renew their rivalry in Match 37 of IPL 2025, marking a reverse fixture just under 40 hours after their previous encounter. While Match 34 was held under lights in Bengaluru on April 18, this time the action shifts north to Mullanpur, Chandigarh, for a daytime showdown on April 20.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks record for youngest IPL debut RCB, who were put in to bat after losing the toss for the third straight home game, once again saw their top order falter under pressure. The rain-shortened 14-over contest exposed familiar vulnerabilities, as Punjab’s pace-spin duo — Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marco Jansen — ran riot early on. Harpreet Brar piled on the misery before Tim David staged a spirited rescue act. From staring at a total below 50, David's blazing half-century helped RCB post a fighting 95-run total.

PBKS’s chase began with promise, as Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya got going quickly, only to depart in succession. Josh Hazlewood briefly turned the tide in RCB’s favor with a stunning over that claimed both Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis. But just when Bengaluru looked to claw back into the contest, Nehal Wadhera took the attack to Suyash Sharma, sealing the game in Punjab’s favor.

This loss marked RCB’s third consecutive defeat at home in IPL 2025, further complicating their campaign as the tournament reaches its halfway mark.

IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB playing 11

RCB playing 11 (probables): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

RCB Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

PBKS playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

PBKS Impact Player: Suryansh Shedge

PBKS vs RCB head-to-head in Indian Premier League

• Overall: Mts – 33, RCB Won – 16, PBKS Won – 18

• Since 2022: Mts – 6, RCB Won – 3, PBKS Won - 3

Squads of both teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

IPL 2025 match on April 20: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live toss, RCB vs PBKS telecast and Bangalore vs Punjab live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 20 (Sunday) in IPL 2025?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will clash in IPL 2025 on April 20 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the Bengaluru vs Punjab IPL 2025 match?

Chandigarh's Mullanpur Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between RCB and PBKS on April 20th.

When will the live toss for the PBKS vs RCB take place?

The live toss for the PBKS vs RCB cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 20, while the match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Punjab vs Bengaluru IPL 2025 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match in India?

Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the PBKS vs RCB match.