IPL 2025: MI vs DC Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

With everything on the line, this fixture serves as a virtual knockout. Both teams will be looking to bring their best to the field, with the stakes as high as they've been all season.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

The race to the IPL 2025 playoffs intensifies as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 63 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. This high-stakes encounter could determine which team secures the final playoff berth, with both sides desperate for a victory.
 
Mumbai Indians are currently placed fourth on the points table with 14 points and a strong net run rate (NRR) of +1.156. A win in this clash would take their tally to 16 points, confirming their spot in the playoffs and simultaneously knocking Delhi Capitals out of contention, as DC can only reach 15 points at most. MI have managed to stage a comeback after a sluggish start to the season and will be playing their first match since the league resumed on May 17.  Check CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
 
Delhi Capitals, sitting just below MI in fifth place with 13 points and an NRR of +0.260, find themselves in a must-win scenario. Their inconsistency has hurt their campaign, and a narrow loss to Gujarat Titans in their last outing has only added to the pressure. However, a win over MI would keep their hopes alive, taking them to 15 points and setting up a do-or-die match against Punjab Kings to reach 17.
 
With everything on the line, this fixture serves as a virtual knockout. Both teams will be looking to bring their best to the field, with the stakes as high as they’ve been all season. Mumbai will aim to leverage their home advantage at Wankhede, while Delhi must overcome recent setbacks and deliver under pressure to stay alive in the playoff race. 

IPL 2025: MI vs DC Playing 11 (Probables)
 
Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (Probables): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
 
Impact Player: Karn Sharma
 
Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (Probables): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman.
 
Impact Player: Karun Nair
 
MI vs DC Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League
 
Total matches played: 36
MI won: 20
DC won: 16
No result: 0
 
Squads of Both Teams
 
MI Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs
 
DC Squad:  Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sediqullah Atal, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari
 
IPL 2025 Match on May 21: DC vs MI Live Toss, Telecast, and Streaming Details
 
Which teams will clash on May 21 (Wednesday) in IPL 2025?
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will clash in the IPL 2025 match on May 21 (Wednesday).
 
What is the venue of the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match?
Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
 
When will the live toss for the MI vs DC match take place?
The live toss for the MI vs DC match will take place at 7:00 pm IST on May 21.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the MI vs DC IPL 2025 match?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s MI vs DC IPL 2025 match in India?
The live streaming of MI vs DC will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

