IPL 2025 CSK vs RR Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

CSK vs RR playing 11 today: CSK playing 11: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed Impact players: Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh RR playing 11 today: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal Impact players: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore Here's what both captains said after toss: MS Dhoni (CSK): We want to express ourselves in our batting department. Need to figure out which individual will do well in which slot next year. Need to work on our bowling. Once we were out of the tournament, we want to find the answers for the next year. Need to look in to the combination and the auction. We are on a roll in the batting department, we struggled at the start of the season. When you are constantly under pressure that doesnt' work. You don't need to play all kind of shots. Sanju Samson (RR): We will bowl first. Looking at the last game against DC, there was something in it. There's no hiding in this game. We got to do it today. Everyone has to be a match-winner. They have to think like that. We need to be smarter and braver. We have a couple of changes. Yudhvir comes in. ALSO READ: IPL 2025 playoffs to be hosted in Ahmedabad and Mullanpur: Report Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing off off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 62nd match of the IPL 2025 season, to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today. With both teams already out of playoff contention, they will be playing for pride in their remaining fixtures. In the match RR won the toss and opted to bowl first.

CSK currently sit at the bottom of the points table, having managed just three wins in twelve games, along with nine defeats. It's been a forgettable season for the five-time IPL champions. However, they've used the opportunity to experiment with fresh talent in recent matches, which could pay dividends in the future. In their last outing, CSK secured a narrow two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Notably, key overseas players such as Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, and Nathan Ellis will not be available for the remainder of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals, positioned ninth on the table with a similar record of three wins and nine losses, also faced a tight finish in their previous game, losing to KKR by just one run. The squad has seen a recent change with Lluan-dre Pretorius replacing the injured Nitish Rana. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

CSK vs RR broadcast details

IPL 2025 CSK vs RR broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2025?

The CSK vs RR match is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?

The match will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the toss take place for the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025 start?

The CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025 in India?

The CSK vs RR match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to stream the CSK vs RR match live in India?

You can stream the CSK vs RR match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.