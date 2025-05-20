Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 CSK vs RR Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 CSK vs RR Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

You can stream the CSK vs RR match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are facing off off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 62nd match of the IPL 2025 season, to be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi today. With both teams already out of playoff contention, they will be playing for pride in their remaining fixtures.  In the match RR won the toss and opted to bowl first. 

CSK vs RR playing 11 today:  CSK playing 11: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed  Impact players: Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh  RR playing 11 today: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal  Impact players: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore  Here's what both captains said after toss:  MS Dhoni (CSK): We want to express ourselves in our batting department. Need to figure out which individual will do well in which slot next year. Need to work on our bowling. Once we were out of the tournament, we want to find the answers for the next year. Need to look in to the combination and the auction. We are on a roll in the batting department, we struggled at the start of the season. When you are constantly under pressure that doesnt' work. You don't need to play all kind of shots.  Sanju Samson (RR): We will bowl first. Looking at the last game against DC, there was something in it. There's no hiding in this game. We got to do it today. Everyone has to be a match-winner. They have to think like that. We need to be smarter and braver. We have a couple of changes. Yudhvir comes in.

 
CSK currently sit at the bottom of the points table, having managed just three wins in twelve games, along with nine defeats. It's been a forgettable season for the five-time IPL champions. However, they've used the opportunity to experiment with fresh talent in recent matches, which could pay dividends in the future. In their last outing, CSK secured a narrow two-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Notably, key overseas players such as Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, and Nathan Ellis will not be available for the remainder of the tournament.
 
Rajasthan Royals, positioned ninth on the table with a similar record of three wins and nine losses, also faced a tight finish in their previous game, losing to KKR by just one run. The squad has seen a recent change with Lluan-dre Pretorius replacing the injured Nitish Rana. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.
 
Although both sides are out of the playoff race, their upcoming clash promises to be a competitive one, with both teams looking to end their seasons on a positive note. 

CSK vs RR broadcast details
 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
  Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 live telecast and live streaming details  
  When will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2025?
The CSK vs RR match is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
 
What time will the toss take place for the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025 start?
The CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2025 in India?
The CSK vs RR match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the CSK vs RR match live in India?
You can stream the CSK vs RR match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.
 
First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

