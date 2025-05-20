IPL 2025: How 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre is changing CSK's batting DNA?

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have long been proponents of a traditional, orthodox batting style. To their credit, this approach worked for 17 seasons, consistently delivering success. However, in season 18—IPL 2025—this very strategy proved to be their undoing. While most teams embraced an aggressive brand of cricket, CSK clung to their tried-and-tested formula. As a result, they became the first team to be eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race.

ALSO READ: CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 The situation worsened when their in-form skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury. In response, CSK signed 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre as Ruturaj’s replacement. While Mhatre’s inclusion didn’t change the team’s overall outcome this season, his presence has transformed CSK’s batting approach.

All-out attack: The Ayush Mhatre way

Thirty-two runs off 15 balls against Mumbai Indians, 30 off 19 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 94 off 48 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and 43 off 20 against Rajasthan Royals—these are Ayush Mhatre’s knocks so far this season. Apart from his 94-run innings, his scores may not appear imposing on paper, but it’s the intent and aggression that stand out.

From the moment he stepped into the CSK line-up, Mhatre’s fearless batting has ignited a shift in the team’s mindset. His approach has showcased what CSK could look like with a more aggressive, modern-day T20 batting style.

The Ayush Mhatre effect on CSK

Since Ayush’s inclusion, several CSK batters—Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Sheikh Rashid, and Urvil Patel—have adopted a similar attacking mindset. Regardless of the match situation or wickets lost, they’ve continued to play with freedom and intent. Mhatre’s youthful fearlessness has become a beacon of optimism in an otherwise underwhelming season.

Though CSK’s IPL 2025 campaign ends at the league stage, Ayush Mhatre has offered the team and its fans a sense of calm and renewed hope. Come IPL 2026, CSK may well return with a more aggressive brand of cricket—ready to challenge their opponents in their own style.