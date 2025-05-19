IPL 2025: CSK vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match No. 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. With both teams already out of the playoff race, they will be playing for pride as they look to end their campaigns on a positive note.

Check LSG vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here CSK, currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, have managed just three wins from their 12 outings this season. The five-time champions have had a forgettable season, but the management has used the opportunity to test new talents in the squad. Their most recent win came against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where they clinched a narrow two-wicket victory. However, their campaign has been further impacted by the unavailability of key overseas players — Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Overton, and Nathan Ellis — who will miss the remainder of the season.

Rajasthan Royals aren’t far ahead in the standings, sitting in ninth place with the same record as CSK — three wins and nine losses in 12 matches. In their last outing, RR fell agonisingly short in a thrilling one-run defeat against KKR. The Royals have also made changes to their squad, with Lluan-dre Pretorius being brought in as a replacement for the injured Nitish Rana. Meanwhile, speedster Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025, LSG vs SRH: Lucknow weather forecast, hourly rain prediction Despite having nothing to lose, both teams are expected to put up a competitive fight in what promises to be an entertaining clash for the fans in Delhi.

IPL 2025: CSK vs RR Playing 11 (Probables)

Also Read

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 (Probables): Devon Conway, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, RA Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, S Dubey, MS Dhoni (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, KK Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 (Probables): SV Samson (C), DC Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, V Suryavanshi, R Parag, W Hasaranga, TU Deshpande, Akash Mandwaal, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi

CSK vs RR Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 30

CSK won: 16

RR won: 14

ALSO READ: Can LSG qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs? Check qualification scenarios here No result: 0

Squads of Both Teams

CSK Squad: MS Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana

RR Squad: Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Nandre Burger

IPL 2025 Match on May 20: CSK vs RR Live Toss, Telecast, and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on May 20 (Tuesday) in IPL 2025?

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will clash in the IPL 2025 match on May 20 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match?

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

When will the live toss for the CSK vs RR match take place?

The live toss for the CSK vs RR match will take place at 7:00 pm IST on May 20.

Which TV channels will live telecast the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of CSK vs RR will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.