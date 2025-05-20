Home / Cricket / IPL / News / BCCI extends cut-off time for IPL 2025 matches to avoid called off ties

BCCI extends cut-off time for IPL 2025 matches to avoid called off ties

This change comes in response to concerns over unpredictable weather due to the early onset of the monsoon, coupled with the revised IPL 2025 schedule.

BCCI
BCCI
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 8:00 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially revised the playing conditions for IPL 2025 by extending the permissible extra time to start a match in case of delays. Beginning Tuesday, May 20, all Indian Premier League matches will now allow a 120-minute grace period before a match is called off due to delays, up from the earlier limit of 60 minutes for league-stage games.
 
In a notification sent to all franchises, the BCCI confirmed the amendment to Clause 13.7.3 of the Match Playing Conditions. “Until now, league matches were allowed a maximum delay window of 60 minutes to begin the game. This was extended to 120 minutes only for playoff matches. However, with immediate effect, all games—including league fixtures—will now have a 120-minute buffer to begin in case of interruptions,” the statement read. 
  BCCi makes changes to avoid abandoned matches in IPL playoffs  
This change comes in response to concerns over unpredictable weather due to the early onset of the monsoon, coupled with the revised IPL 2025 schedule. The tournament had resumed after a temporary break and will now conclude on June 3, 2025.
 
“With the extended season and looming rain threats, several matches could potentially be disrupted. As a result, the IPL Governing Council has updated the Match Playing Conditions to ensure better flexibility and minimize the risk of match cancellations,” BCCI explained in the circular.
 
The amendment applies exclusively to the 2025 edition of the tournament and is aimed at maximizing game completion during a rain-affected season.
Topics :Indian Premier LeagueBCCI

First Published: May 20 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

