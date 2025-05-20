BCCI extends cut-off time for IPL 2025 matches to avoid called off ties

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially revised the playing conditions for IPL 2025 by extending the permissible extra time to start a match in case of delays. Beginning Tuesday, May 20, all Indian Premier League matches will now allow a 120-minute grace period before a match is called off due to delays, up from the earlier limit of 60 minutes for league-stage games.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 today's match: CSK vs RR Playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups In a notification sent to all franchises, the BCCI confirmed the amendment to Clause 13.7.3 of the Match Playing Conditions. “Until now, league matches were allowed a maximum delay window of 60 minutes to begin the game. This was extended to 120 minutes only for playoff matches. However, with immediate effect, all games—including league fixtures—will now have a 120-minute buffer to begin in case of interruptions,” the statement read.

This change comes in response to concerns over unpredictable weather due to the early onset of the monsoon, coupled with the revised IPL 2025 schedule. The tournament had resumed after a temporary break and will now conclude on June 3, 2025.

“With the extended season and looming rain threats, several matches could potentially be disrupted. As a result, the IPL Governing Council has updated the Match Playing Conditions to ensure better flexibility and minimize the risk of match cancellations,” BCCI explained in the circular.

The amendment applies exclusively to the 2025 edition of the tournament and is aimed at maximizing game completion during a rain-affected season.