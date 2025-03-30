IPL 2025: RR vs CSK playing 11, Parag and Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to get back to winning ways in IPL 2025 when they take the field at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Sunday, March 30, for match number 11 of the tournament.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 RR vs CSK: Guwahati pitch report and Barsapara Stadium key stats Both teams lost their last game, with CSK falling short against RCB and RR suffering a close defeat to KKR. Both sides will aim to get back on the winning track as soon as possible. CSK will be a little more confident given that they will have better spinners in their squad on the turning wicket of Guwahati. But before they step onto the field for this crucial encounter, let us take a look at the captaincy records of both skippers along with their probable playing 11s.

Riyan Parag's captaincy record

Riyan Parag took over as captain in IPL 2025, leading Rajasthan Royals for the first time. Since his IPL debut in 2019 with RR, Parag has grown into a key player and now a leader. As this is his first season as captain, he will be looking to make an impact and establish himself as a strong leader for the franchise.

Captaincy stats:

Also Read

Total matches: 2

Matches won: 0

Matches lost: 2

Win percentage: 0

Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy record

Ruturaj Gaikwad has led his team in 16 IPL matches, securing 8 wins and facing 8 losses, giving him a win percentage of 50 per cent. He took over CSK's captaincy from MS Dhoni in IPL 2024.

Captaincy stats:

Total matches: 16

Matches won: 8

Matches lost: 8

Win percentage: 50

RR playing 11 vs CSK (probable)

Rajasthan Royals have struggled to find their rhythm, and their bowling attack lacks the bite needed to trouble top teams. With Riyan Parag leading the side, RR are still searching for stability under his captaincy. Their squad lacks a high-profile overseas batter like Jos Buttler, leaving them heavily dependent on Sanju Samson and their Indian core.

On a surface that aids spin, RR’s biggest concern is the lack of a quality spinner who can exploit the conditions. Their pace attack, featuring Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Sharma, has been inconsistent and does not instil much confidence.

The likes of Samson, Parag, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, and Dhruv Jurel will have to adapt quickly, as their strength lies in handling pace, but they might struggle against Ashwin and Jadeja if the pitch assists spin.

RR playing 11 and impact subs (probable):

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact player: Shubham Dubey

RR squad for IPL 2025:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

CSK playing 11 vs RR (probable)

Chennai Super Kings come into this match after a humbling defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where their batting faltered in a chase of over 175. Coach Stephen Fleming was visibly frustrated with the Chepauk pitch, which did not suit CSK’s usual game plan of restricting teams to sub-170 totals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership will be tested as the team looks to bounce back against Rajasthan Royals on a slow-turning surface that might favour them. MS Dhoni’s role as a late-order batter at No. 9 due to the Impact Substitution rule has been questioned, with his 30* off 16 balls in the last game coming when the match was already lost.

Bowling remains a concern despite Matheesha Pathirana and Noor Ahmad impressing. The Indian bowling unit, featuring Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin, has not looked as dominant as in previous years. However, on a spin-friendly track, Ashwin and Jadeja might have a bigger role to play against RR’s batting line-up.

CSK playing 11 and impact subs (probable):

Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact player: Shivam Dube

CSK squad for IPL 2025: