2008 to 2025: Top 10 highest run-scorers in Indian Premier League history

ALSO READ: 2008 to 2025: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League history The 18th edition of India’s franchise-based cricket league, IPL 2025, is now, with all ten teams giving thier all to hold thier silverware after the final on May 25. Over the years, the tournament has produced some brilliant batting performances. While some players ended as one- or two-season wonders, others have been consistently delivering for their teams year after year. Today, we take a look at these very players who have amassed the most runs in IPL history with their consistent performances.

Top run scorers in IPL history

1. Virat Kohli (RCB) – 8,094 Runs

The only player to cross the 8,000-run mark, the star Indian batter Kohli is the leading run scorer in IPL history. He has scored 8 centuries and 55 half-centuries, maintaining a strike rate of 131.97. His highest score of 113 not out came in the 2016 season, where he also scored the highest runs by any player in a single season.

2. Shikhar Dhawan (DC/SRH/PBKS) – 6,769 Runs

Dhawan is known for his consistency at the top of the order, with two IPL centuries and 51 fifties. His aggressive yet steady approach has made him one of the most reliable openers in IPL history.

3. Rohit Sharma (MI/DCH) – 6,636 Runs

Mumbai Indians’ captain and five-time IPL-winning leader, Rohit has scored over 6,600 runs. While he has just two centuries, his 43 half-centuries highlight his consistency.

4. David Warner (DC/SRH) – 6,565 Runs

Warner is one of the most explosive overseas batters in IPL history. With four centuries and 62 half-centuries, he boasts an impressive average of 40.52 and a strike rate of 139.77.

5. Suresh Raina (CSK/GL) – 5,528 Runs

Fondly called Mr IPL, Raina was a consistent performer for Chennai Super Kings. His ability to accelerate in the middle overs and finish games made him a crucial part of CSK’s success.

6. MS Dhoni (CSK/RPS) – 5,273 Runs

One of the best finishers the game has ever seen, Dhoni has led CSK to multiple IPL titles. Dhoni has 5,273 runs under his belt at an average of 39.35 and a strike rate of 137.67.

7. AB de Villiers (RCB/DC) – 5,162 Runs

Mr 360 of cricket, Abraham Benjamin de Villiers was a game-changer for RCB. His strike rate of 151.68 is among the highest in the top 10, and his ability to play 360-degree shots made him one of the most feared batters.

8. Chris Gayle (RCB/PBKS/KKR) – 4,965 Runs

The Universe Boss holds the record for the highest individual IPL score (175 not out). With six centuries and a jaw-dropping 357 sixes, he remains one of the most entertaining batters in IPL history.

9. Robin Uthappa (CSK/KKR/MI/PWI/RR/RCB) – 4,952 Runs

Uthappa was an integral part of KKR’s success, playing key roles in their IPL title-winning seasons. While he never scored a century, his 27 half-centuries highlight his consistency.

10. Dinesh Karthik (RCB/KKR/MI/DC/KXIP) – 4,842 Runs

A veteran wicketkeeper-batter, Karthik has played for multiple franchises, contributing as a finisher and a middle-order anchor. He amassed 4,842 runs before officially retiring from IPL after IPL 2024.