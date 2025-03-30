IPL 2025 Points table, rankings, top 10 highest run-scorers, wicket-takers

The Indian Premier League is well underway now, with teams having already played two or more matches in the contest. Just a week or two into the tournament, and we have already witnessed some great matches across the nation. So far, it is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru who have been perfect in their pursuit of their maiden IPL title. They sit at the top of the table with 4 points from 2 games.

Delhi Capitals also reached at 4 points today after a 7-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Vishakhapatnam. The second match of the doubleheader will see Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings, who could also reach 4 points tonight.