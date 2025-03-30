Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 Points table, rankings, top 10 highest run-scorers, wicket-takers

IPL 2025 Points table, rankings, top 10 highest run-scorers, wicket-takers

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been perfect in their pursuit of their maiden IPL title. They sit on top of the table with 4 points from 2 games.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Premier League is well underway now, with teams having already played two or more matches in the contest. Just a week or two into the tournament, and we have already witnessed some great matches across the nation. So far, it is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru who have been perfect in their pursuit of their maiden IPL title. They sit at the top of the table with 4 points from 2 games.
 
Delhi Capitals also reached at 4 points today after a 7-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Vishakhapatnam. The second match of the doubleheader will see Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings, who could also reach 4 points tonight. 
 
IPL 2025 points table
POS TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS
1 RCB 2 2 0 0 2.266 4
2 DC 2 2 0 0 1.32 4
3 LSG 2 1 1 0 0.963 2
4 GT 2 1 1 0 0.625 2
5 PBKS 1 1 0 0 0.55 2
6 KKR 2 1 1 0 -0.308 2
7 SRH 3 1 2 0 -0.871 2
8 CSK 2 1 1 0 -1.013 2
9 MI 2 0 2 0 -1.163 0
10 RR 2 0 2 0 -1.882 0
 
Top run scorers in IPL 2025
 
After DC's match against SRH, the top run-scorers in IPL 2025 are led by Nicholas Pooran from LSG, who has amassed 145 runs in 2 matches with an outstanding strike rate of 258.92. Close behind is Sai Sudharsan of GT with 137 runs from 2 matches, averaging 68.50. Other notable performances include Travis Head (SRH) with 136 runs in 3 matches and Mitchell Marsh (LSG) with 124 runs. Ishan Kishan (SRH) follows with 108 runs, including a 106* in a match. Players like Rachin Ravindra (CSK) and Dhruv Jurel (RR) have also impressed with significant contributions. 
 

Also Read

RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Royals host the Super Kings in Guwahati, Toss at 7 PM IST

DC vs SRH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals win 2 on the trot, beat SRH by 7 wickets

IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RR vs CSK cricket match live?

2008 to 2025: Top 10 highest run-scorers in Indian Premier League history

2008 to 2025: Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League history

IPL 2025 top run scorers
POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Nicholas Pooran LSG 145 2 2 0 75 72.5 56 258.92 0 2 12 13
2 Sai Sudharsan GT 137 2 2 0 74 68.5 82 167.07 0 2 9 8
3 Travis Head SRH 136 3 3 0 67 45.33 71 191.54 0 1 18 6
4 Mitchell Marsh LSG 124 2 2 0 72 62 67 185.07 0 2 13 8
5 Aniket Verma SRH 117 3 3 0 74 39 57 205.26 0 1 5 12
6 Ishan Kishan SRH 108 3 3 1 106* 54 53 203.77 1 0 11 6
7 Rachin Ravindra CSK 106 2 2 1 65* 106 76 139.47 0 1 7 4
8 Dhruv Jurel RR 103 2 2 0 70 51.5 63 163.49 0 1 10 6
9 Quinton de Kock KKR 101 2 2 1 97* 101 66 153.03 0 1 9 6
10 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 97 1 1 1 97* - 42 230.95 0 1 5 9
11 Jos Buttler GT 93 2 2 0 54 46.5 57 163.15 0 1 9 3
12 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 92 3 3 0 34 30.67 50 184 0 0 9 4
13 Virat Kohli RCB 90 2 2 1 59* 90 66 136.36 0 1 6 4
14 Phil Salt RCB 88 2 2 0 56 44 47 187.23 0 1 14 3
15 Rajat Patidar RCB 85 2 2 0 51 42.5 48 177.08 0 1 9 4
 
  Top wicket-takers in IPL 2025
 
Mitchell Starc leads the IPL 2025 wicket-takers with 8 wickets in 2 matches, including a 5-wicket haul today vs SRH. Noor Ahmad follows with 7 wickets, showcasing impressive economy. Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood have both claimed 6 wickets each, contributing effectively for their teams. Kuldeep Yadav and other bowlers like Khaleel Ahmed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, and Yash Dayal also feature in the list with solid performances. The top wicket-takers have displayed a strong blend of consistency and match-winning abilities so far in the season. 
Top Wicket-Takers in IPL 2025
Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
Mitchell Starc 2 7.4 46 8 9.62 77 - 1
Noor Ahmad 2 8 48 7 7.71 54 1 -
Shardul Thakur 2 6 36 6 8.83 53 1 -
Kuldeep Yadav 2 8 48 5 8.4 42 - -
Josh Hazlewood 2 8 48 5 8.6 43 - -
Khaleel Ahmed 2 8 48 4 14.25 57 - -
Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 2 8 48 4 16.75 67 - -
Yash Dayal 2 6 36 3 14.33 43 - -
Varun Chakaravarthy 2 8 48 3 20 60 - -
Vignesh Puthur 1 4 24 3 10.67 32 - -
Digvesh Singh Rathi 2 8 48 3 23.67 71 - -
Krunal Pandya 2 6 36 3 18.33 55 - -
Tushar Deshpande 2 5 30 3 17 51 - -
Harshal Patel 3 6 36 3 20.67 62 - -
Vaibhav Arora 2 7 42 3 25 75 - -
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2024: Skipper Shubman Gill denies having issue with GT middle order

IPL 2025: Pandya fined for slow over-rate in his return match after ban

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK head-to-head record, key toss stats in Guwahati

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK playing 11, Parag and Gaikwad's captaincy record in IPL

IPL 2025 RR vs CSK: Guwahati pitch report and Barsapara Stadium key stats

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsRajasthan RoyalsSunrisers HyderabadDelhi CapitalsRoyal Challengers BangaloreLucknow Super GiantsGujarat TitansKolkata Knight RidersPunjab Kings

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story