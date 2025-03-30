IPL 2025 Points table, rankings, top 10 highest run-scorers, wicket-takers
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been perfect in their pursuit of their maiden IPL title. They sit on top of the table with 4 points from 2 games.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Indian Premier League is well underway now, with teams having already played two or more matches in the contest. Just a week or two into the tournament, and we have already witnessed some great matches across the nation. So far, it is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru who have been perfect in their pursuit of their maiden IPL title. They sit at the top of the table with 4 points from 2 games.
Delhi Capitals also reached at 4 points today after a 7-wicket win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Vishakhapatnam. The second match of the doubleheader will see Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings, who could also reach 4 points tonight.
| IPL 2025 points table
| POS
| TEAM
| P
| W
| L
| NR
| NRR
| PTS
| 1
| RCB
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 0
| 2.266
| 4
| 2
| DC
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 0
| 1.32
| 4
| 3
| LSG
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 0
| 0.963
| 2
| 4
| GT
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 0
| 0.625
| 2
| 5
| PBKS
| 1
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 0.55
| 2
| 6
| KKR
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 0
| -0.308
| 2
| 7
| SRH
| 3
| 1
| 2
| 0
| -0.871
| 2
| 8
| CSK
| 2
| 1
| 1
| 0
| -1.013
| 2
| 9
| MI
| 2
| 0
| 2
| 0
| -1.163
| 0
| 10
| RR
| 2
| 0
| 2
| 0
| -1.882
| 0
Top run scorers in IPL 2025
After DC's match against SRH, the top run-scorers in IPL 2025 are led by Nicholas Pooran from LSG, who has amassed 145 runs in 2 matches with an outstanding strike rate of 258.92. Close behind is Sai Sudharsan of GT with 137 runs from 2 matches, averaging 68.50. Other notable performances include Travis Head (SRH) with 136 runs in 3 matches and Mitchell Marsh (LSG) with 124 runs. Ishan Kishan (SRH) follows with 108 runs, including a 106* in a match. Players like Rachin Ravindra (CSK) and Dhruv Jurel (RR) have also impressed with significant contributions.
| IPL 2025 top run scorers
| POS
| Player
| Team
| Runs
| Mat
| Inns
| NO
| HS
| Avg
| BF
| SR
| 100
| 50
| 4s
| 6s
| 1
| Nicholas Pooran
| LSG
| 145
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 75
| 72.5
| 56
| 258.92
| 0
| 2
| 12
| 13
| 2
| Sai Sudharsan
| GT
| 137
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 74
| 68.5
| 82
| 167.07
| 0
| 2
| 9
| 8
| 3
| Travis Head
| SRH
| 136
| 3
| 3
| 0
| 67
| 45.33
| 71
| 191.54
| 0
| 1
| 18
| 6
| 4
| Mitchell Marsh
| LSG
| 124
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 72
| 62
| 67
| 185.07
| 0
| 2
| 13
| 8
| 5
| Aniket Verma
| SRH
| 117
| 3
| 3
| 0
| 74
| 39
| 57
| 205.26
| 0
| 1
| 5
| 12
| 6
| Ishan Kishan
| SRH
| 108
| 3
| 3
| 1
| 106*
| 54
| 53
| 203.77
| 1
| 0
| 11
| 6
| 7
| Rachin Ravindra
| CSK
| 106
| 2
| 2
| 1
| 65*
| 106
| 76
| 139.47
| 0
| 1
| 7
| 4
| 8
| Dhruv Jurel
| RR
| 103
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 70
| 51.5
| 63
| 163.49
| 0
| 1
| 10
| 6
| 9
| Quinton de Kock
| KKR
| 101
| 2
| 2
| 1
| 97*
| 101
| 66
| 153.03
| 0
| 1
| 9
| 6
| 10
| Shreyas Iyer
| PBKS
| 97
| 1
| 1
| 1
| 97*
| -
| 42
| 230.95
| 0
| 1
| 5
| 9
| 11
| Jos Buttler
| GT
| 93
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 54
| 46.5
| 57
| 163.15
| 0
| 1
| 9
| 3
| 12
| Heinrich Klaasen
| SRH
| 92
| 3
| 3
| 0
| 34
| 30.67
| 50
| 184
| 0
| 0
| 9
| 4
| 13
| Virat Kohli
| RCB
| 90
| 2
| 2
| 1
| 59*
| 90
| 66
| 136.36
| 0
| 1
| 6
| 4
| 14
| Phil Salt
| RCB
| 88
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 56
| 44
| 47
| 187.23
| 0
| 1
| 14
| 3
| 15
| Rajat Patidar
| RCB
| 85
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 51
| 42.5
| 48
| 177.08
| 0
| 1
| 9
| 4
Top wicket-takers in IPL 2025
Mitchell Starc leads the IPL 2025 wicket-takers with 8 wickets in 2 matches, including a 5-wicket haul today vs SRH. Noor Ahmad follows with 7 wickets, showcasing impressive economy. Shardul Thakur and Josh Hazlewood have both claimed 6 wickets each, contributing effectively for their teams. Kuldeep Yadav and other bowlers like Khaleel Ahmed, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, and Yash Dayal also feature in the list with solid performances. The top wicket-takers have displayed a strong blend of consistency and match-winning abilities so far in the season.
| Top Wicket-Takers in IPL 2025
| Player
| Matches
| Overs
| Balls
| Wkts
| Avg
| Runs
| 4-fers
| 5-fers
| Mitchell Starc
| 2
| 7.4
| 46
| 8
| 9.62
| 77
| -
| 1
| Noor Ahmad
| 2
| 8
| 48
| 7
| 7.71
| 54
| 1
| -
| Shardul Thakur
| 2
| 6
| 36
| 6
| 8.83
| 53
| 1
| -
| Kuldeep Yadav
| 2
| 8
| 48
| 5
| 8.4
| 42
| -
| -
| Josh Hazlewood
| 2
| 8
| 48
| 5
| 8.6
| 43
| -
| -
| Khaleel Ahmed
| 2
| 8
| 48
| 4
| 14.25
| 57
| -
| -
| Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
| 2
| 8
| 48
| 4
| 16.75
| 67
| -
| -
| Yash Dayal
| 2
| 6
| 36
| 3
| 14.33
| 43
| -
| -
| Varun Chakaravarthy
| 2
| 8
| 48
| 3
| 20
| 60
| -
| -
| Vignesh Puthur
| 1
| 4
| 24
| 3
| 10.67
| 32
| -
| -
| Digvesh Singh Rathi
| 2
| 8
| 48
| 3
| 23.67
| 71
| -
| -
| Krunal Pandya
| 2
| 6
| 36
| 3
| 18.33
| 55
| -
| -
| Tushar Deshpande
| 2
| 5
| 30
| 3
| 17
| 51
| -
| -
| Harshal Patel
| 3
| 6
| 36
| 3
| 20.67
| 62
| -
| -
| Vaibhav Arora
| 2
| 7
| 42
| 3
| 25
| 75
| -
| -