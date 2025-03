IPL 2025: MI vs KKR playing 11, Pandya and Rahane's captaincy record in IPL

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 MI vs KKR: Mumbai pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats Mumbai Indians (MI) will be desperate to break their early-season slump when they take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Known for their slow starts in the Indian Premier League (IPL), MI have already suffered two losses — against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans — putting them under pressure to find form quickly.

KKR, on the other hand, will look to build on their dominant win over Rajasthan Royals after starting their title defence with a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Now, before the two teams take the field at Wankhede for their next IPL game, let us take a look at the captaincy stats of both skippers and the probable playing 11 to find out who will start as favourites to win the match.

Hardik Pandya's captaincy record

Hardik Pandya has led his team in 46 IPL matches, securing victory in 26 of them while facing defeat in 20. With a win percentage of 56.52, he has demonstrated strong leadership skills and the ability to guide his team to success. His captaincy record reflects a competitive edge, showing his capability to make crucial decisions under pressure. As he continues to lead, Pandya will aim to build on this record and enhance his reputation as a dependable leader in the IPL.

Captaincy stats:

Total matches: 46

Matches won: 26

Matches lost: 20

Win percentage: 56.52

Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy record

Ajinkya Rahane has captained in 27 IPL matches, winning 18 and losing 9, giving him an impressive win percentage of 66.66. His leadership has been marked by tactical acumen and consistency, making him one of the more successful captains in the league. With a calm and composed approach, Rahane has effectively guided his team to crucial victories. As he continues to lead, he will look to maintain his strong record and further establish himself as a reliable captain in the IPL.

Captaincy stats:

Total matches: 27

Matches won: 18

Matches lost: 9

Win percentage: 66.66

MI playing 11 vs KKR (probable)

Mumbai Indians are searching for their first win of the season after two losses. Rohit Sharma's form has been inconsistent, while Ryan Rickelton is yet to find fluency in his debut IPL campaign. Suryakumar Yadav showed signs of form with a 48-run knock, but MI need their top-order batters to step up. Tilak Varma remains a crucial player in the middle order, especially in the absence of a specialist finisher.

Skipper Hardik Pandya returns to Wankhede, aiming to lead MI's revival. Jasprit Bumrah's absence forces Mumbai to rely on Deepak Chahar alongside Trent Boult and Reece Topley in the pace department. Finding the right combination remains a challenge for MI as they seek to turn their campaign around.

MI playing 11 and impact subs (probable):

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur

Impact player: Robin Minz/Satyanarayana Raju

MI squad for IPL 2025:

Mumbai Indians batters stats Player Tournament Key Stats Rohit Sharma IPL since 2024 Inns – 16, Runs – 425, Avg – 28.3, SR – 149, 50s/100s – 1/1, HS – 105* Rohit Sharma IPL since 2023 Bat 1st: Inns – 12, Runs – 185, Avg – 15.4, SR – 133, HS – 49 | Bat 2nd: Inns – 20, Runs – 572, Avg – 30.1, SR – 144, 50s/100s – 3/1 Rohit Sharma IPL since 2022 SR in overs 1-6: 2022 – 124 | 2023 – 131 | 2024 – 152 | 2025 – 100 Rohit Sharma IPL since 2023 vs pace: Outs – 19, Avg – 28, SR – 144 | vs spin: Outs – 12, Avg – 18.8, SR – 135 Rohit Sharma IPL vs KKR Inns – 34, Runs – 1070, Avg – 39.6, SR – 128, 50s/100s – 6/1, HS – 109* Rohit Sharma Most runs vs opponent Most runs: KKR – 1070, DC – 1034, CSK – 896 Rohit Sharma At Wankhede IPL Inns – 79, Runs – 2295, Avg – 34.3, SR – 137, 50s/100s – 16/1, HS – 105* Rohit Sharma Most runs at Wankhede Rohit Sharma – 2295, Pollard – 1226, Suryakumar – 1083 Suryakumar Yadav IPL since 2023 Inns – 29, Runs – 1027, Avg – 39.5, SR – 173, 50s/100s – 8/2, HS – 103* Suryakumar Yadav IPL since 2023 Bat 1st: Inns – 11, Runs – 312, Avg – 31.2, SR – 151, 50s/100s – 1/1 | Bat 2nd: Inns – 18, Runs – 715, Avg – 44.7, SR – 185, 50s/100s – 7/1 Suryakumar Yadav IPL since 2023 At No. 3: Inns – 13, Runs – 423, Avg – 35.3, SR – 178 | At No. 4: Inns – 14, Runs – 555, Avg – 46.2, SR – 172 Suryakumar Yadav IPL since 2023 vs pace: Inns – 27, Runs – 670, Outs – 20, Avg – 33.5, SR – 195, BPB – 3.1 | vs spin: Inns – 22, Runs – 357, Outs – 6, Avg – 59.5, SR – 142, BPB – 5.5 Suryakumar Yadav IPL since 2023 vs RALBs: Inns – 15, Runs – 191, Outs – 0, SR – 157, BPB – 5 Suryakumar Yadav IPL since 2023 SR by balls: 1-10 – 152 | 11-20 – 173 | 21-30 – 183 | 31+ – 221 Suryakumar Yadav IPL since 2023 Inns – 12, Runs – 447, Avg – 40.6, SR – 146, 50s/100s – 4/0 Suryakumar Yadav At Wankhede IPL Inns – 32, Runs – 1083, Avg – 38.7, SR – 162, 50s/100s – 8/2, HS – 103* Tilak Varma IPL since 2023 Inns – 26, Runs – 829, Avg – 41.5, SR – 151, 50s – 4, HS – 84* Tilak Varma IPL since 2023 Bat 1st: Outs – 8, Avg – 43, SR – 146, 50s – 2 | Bat 2nd: Outs – 12, Avg – 40.4, SR – 155, 50s – 2 Tilak Varma IPL since 2023 SR: Overs 1-6 – 142 | 7-16 – 146 | 17-20 – 193 Tilak Varma IPL since 2023 vs spin: Inns – 22, Runs – 351, Outs – 7, Avg – 50.1, SR – 143, BPB – 6.1 Tilak Varma T20Is since 2024 Inns – 10, Runs – 439, Avg – 73.2, SR – 166, 50s/100s – 1/2, BPB – 4.3 Tilak Varma SMAT 2024 Inns – 6, Runs – 327, Avg – 65.4, SR – 169, 50s/100s – 2/1 Tilak Varma IPL vs KKR Inns – 5, Runs – 110, Avg – 27.5, SR – 138, HS – 38 Tilak Varma At Wankhede IPL At No. 3 – 28.7 | At No. 4 – 37.7 | At No. 5 – 45.4 Hardik Pandya IPL since 2023 Inns – 29, Runs – 573, Avg – 23.9, SR – 136, 50s – 2, HS – 66 Hardik Pandya IPL since 2023 vs pace: Inns – 28, Runs – 319, Outs – 17, Avg – 18.8, SR – 129 Hardik Pandya IPL since 2023 Overs 17-20: Inns – 10, Runs – 130, Outs – 7, Avg – 18.6, SR – 167 Hardik Pandya At Wankhede IPL Inns – 39, Runs – 700, Avg – 28, SR – 146, 50s – 2, HS – 62* Hardik Pandya IPL vs KKR Inns – 14, Runs – 395, Avg – 43.9, SR – 166, 50s/100s – 3/0, HS – 91 Naman Dhir IPL Inns – 9, Runs – 175, Avg – 25, SR – 172, 50s – 1, HS – 62* Naman Dhir T20s since 2024 Bat 1st: Inns – 4, Runs – 38, Avg – 9.5, SR – 131 | Bat 2nd: Inns – 11, Runs – 269, Avg – 29.9, SR – 162 Naman Dhir T20s since 2024 SR: vs pace – 176 | vs spin – 146 Naman Dhir SMAT 2024 Inns – 6, Runs – 132, Avg – 22, SR – 142, HS – 41 Ryan Rickelton T20s since 2024 Inns – 52, Runs – 1814, Avg – 38.6, SR – 156, 50s/100s – 14/1 Ryan Rickelton T20s since 2024 SR: Balls 1-10 – 133 | 11-20 – 167 | 21-30 – 169 | 31+ – 180 Ryan Rickelton T20s since 2024 vs pace: Avg – 31.7, SR – 165 | vs spin: Avg – 71.4, SR – 142 Ryan Rickelton SA20 2025 Inns – 8, Runs – 336, Avg – 48, SR – 179, 50s – 3 Will Jacks IPL Inns – 9, Runs – 241, Avg – 30.1, SR – 175, 50s/100s – 1/1 Will Jacks T20s post IPL 2024 Inns – 34, Runs – 704, Avg – 20.7, SR – 139, 50s – 3 Will Jacks T20s post IPL 2024 Bat 1st: Avg – 25.7, SR – 162 | Bat 2nd: Avg – 18, SR – 125 Will Jacks T20s post IPL 2024 SR: Overs 1-6 – 148 | 7-16 – 115 | 17-20 – 175 Will Jacks T20s post IPL 2024 vs pace: Avg – 17.4, SR – 144 | vs spin: Avg – 29.9, SR – 131 Robin Minz T20s Inns – 8, Runs – 73, Avg – 12.2, SR – 140 Raj Bawa SMAT 2024 Inns – 6, Runs – 171, Avg – 28.5, SR – 137, 50s – 1 Krishnan Shrijith T20s Inns – 17, Runs – 393, Avg – 32.8, SR – 147, 50s – 2 Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz (wk), Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Arjun Tendulkar, Satyanarayana Raju.

KKR playing 11 vs MI (probable)

Kolkata Knight Riders will be eager to build on their commanding victory over Rajasthan Royals. Ajinkya Rahane leads a batting unit featuring experienced names like Venkatesh Iyer and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Moeen Ali's position as an opener remains in question, especially if Sunil Narine returns to partner Quinton de Kock at the top. The middle order boasts power hitters Rinku Singh and Andre Russell, providing depth and finishing ability.

In the bowling department, KKR possess a strong pace attack with Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, and Spencer Johnson. However, their real strength lies in spin, with Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy capable of putting opposition batters under pressure. Narine's return from illness could be a major boost for the team.

KKR playing 11 and impact subs (probable):

Quinton de Kock (wk), Moeen Ali/Sunil Narine (subject to fitness), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

KKR squad for IPL 2025:

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya