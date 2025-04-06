IPL 2025: MI vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The stage is set for an exciting clash as Mumbai Indians (MI) face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

ALSO READ: SRH vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 For Mumbai, this match is crucial as their season has not gotten off to the best start. With only one win out of the four matches played so far, they are eager to regain their form and consistency. After securing a convincing victory in their last home game, Hardik Pandya and his team will be determined to continue that momentum in this upcoming encounter.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: SRH vs GT playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match ups On the other hand, RCB has had a strong start to the season, with two wins and just one loss. Despite their recent setback against the Titans, the team, led by Rajat Patidar, remains confident heading into this match. They will be aiming to bounce back and secure a win, particularly against one of their fiercest rivals in the league.

IPL 2025: MI vs RCB playing 11

Also Read

Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Trent Boult.

Impact substitute: Mitchell Santner/ Rohit Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Impact substitute: Rasikh Salam/ Swapnil Singh

MI vs RCB head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 33

MI won: 19

RCB won: 14

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

MI squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar

RCB squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara

IPL 2025 match on April 7: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live toss, MI vs RCB telecast, and Mumbai vs Bangalore live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 7 (Sunday) in IPL 2025?

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash in IPL 2025 on April 7 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

When will the live toss for the MI vs RCB take place?

The live toss for the MI vs RCB cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match in India?

The Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the MI vs RCB match.