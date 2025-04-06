IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch SRH vs GT cricket match live?

The 2016 champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who after starting their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a solid win over Rajasthan Royals, lost their momentum completely in the next three matches and went down against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Orange Army now have the chance to redeem themselves as host the in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 19 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad today, where after winning the toss GT's skipper Shubman Gill opted to bowl first. Check IPL 2025 Match 19: SRH vs GT live score, match updates and full scorecard here
While it will be a battle of redemption for SRH, for GT it will be a battle to keep their winning run going and push their rankings on the points table. GT will try to take inspiration from LSG’s exploits in Hyderabad and become the second team of the season to beat SRH at their home.
IPL 2025 SRH vs GT broadcast details
Country
IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan
Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan
Yupp TV
UK & Ireland
Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada
Willow TV
Bangladesh
Gazi TV
Australia
Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan
RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei
Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
Supersport
MENA / UAE
CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong
PCCW
Singapore
StarHub
Caribbean
Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand
Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea
EMTV
Arab World
BeIN Sports
Maldives
Yupp TV, Medianet
How to watch SRH vs GT in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 6 (Sunday).