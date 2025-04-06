Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi fined for 'notebook' celebration, Pant penalised

IPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi fined for 'notebook' celebration, Pant penalised

Pant's LSG fell behind schedule after the 19th over, leading to the need for them to have one fielder less outside the 30-yard circle.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Rishabh Pant, the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), was slapped with a fine of Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate during their 12-run win over Mumbai Indians in an IPL match on Saturday.
 
According to the IPL regulations, a bowling team must complete its 20 overs within 90 minutes. However, Pant's LSG fell behind schedule after the 19th over, leading to the need for them to have one fielder less outside the 30-yard circle. As this was LSG's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with slow over-rate breaches, Pant was fined INR 12 Lakh, as confirmed by a BCCI statement. 
  Digvesh Rathi fined for celebration vs PBKS  
In another development, LSG’s star player, Digvesh Rathi, faced a 50% deduction in his match fees for the second consecutive time after violating the IPL’s Level-1 code of conduct. This followed his excessive celebration after taking a wicket against Punjab Kings earlier in the season, which earned him a fine. On Friday, Rathi toned down his celebrations, but after dismissing Mumbai Indians' Naman Dheer, he repeated his controversial "notebook tick" gesture.
 
This marked his second Level-1 breach of the season under Article 2.5, earning him two demerit points. He had previously accumulated one demerit point during LSG’s match against Punjab Kings on April 1, 2025.
First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

