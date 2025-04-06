IPL 2025: Will Rohit return for MI vs RCB match at Wankhede Stadium?

Check IPL 2025 Match 19: SRH vs GT live score, match updates and full scorecard here The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), will be desperate for a win when they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. MI have lost three of their four games in IPL 2025 so far and are struggling at the number eight spot in the points table at the moment. But if MI wish to secure their second win of the season at their home ground, they will need their most experienced player, Rohit Sharma, by their side. He missed the last match for the team after being hit on the knee during a practice session ahead of a match against Gujarat Titans. Rohit is the most successful batter at this venue in terms of runs scored and boundaries struck.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 SRH vs GT: Hyderabad pitch report and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium stats However, the chances of Rohit’s return for the RCB clash seem slim after the team’s head coach, Mahela Jayawardene, stated that the star Indian batter will only return after being fully fit. Now, while there is no official confirmation on whether Rohit will play the RCB match or not, we can still take a look at Rohit’s record at Wankhede Stadium and what makes him the most needed man for MI at the moment—despite the former skipper still struggling with form.

Rohit Sharma the batter in IPL

Despite his historic numbers at Wankhede Stadium and in the IPL overall, Rohit has failed to find form in IPL 2025. So far, in the three matches he has played, he has scored 21 runs at a mere average of 7. However, despite recent failures, players like Rohit Sharma have proved time and time again that they can return to form on any given day and take their team home on their own.

Moreover, if we go a little back and count his numbers from the start of IPL 2024, Rohit Sharma has played 17 innings, scoring 438 runs at an average of 27.3 and a strike rate of 147. His best score during this period is an unbeaten 105, and he has registered one fifty and one century. In the powerplay overs (1–6), he has accumulated 290 runs in 17 innings, being dismissed 10 times at an average of 29.0 and a strike rate of 147, with a boundary-per-ball (BPB) ratio of 4.

Rohit's performance varies significantly based on match situations. While batting first, he has scored 95 runs in 6 innings at an average of 15.8 and a strike rate of 142, with a top score of 49. In contrast, when chasing, he has fared much better—scoring 343 runs in 11 innings at an average of 34.3 and a strike rate of 149, including one fifty and one century.

Also Read

Against pace bowlers, Rohit has been dismissed 10 times, averaging 33.6 with a strike rate of 156. However, he has found spin more challenging, falling 6 times for an average of just 17 and a strike rate of 123. Against left-arm pace specifically, he has scored 127 runs in 15 innings, being dismissed 6 times at an average of 21.2 and an impressive strike rate of 170. Also, at his home ground, Wankhede Stadium, he has been exceptional—amassing 2,308 runs in 80 innings at an average of 33.9 and a strike rate of 137, with 16 fifties and a century to his name.

Rohit Sharma vs RCB

Rohit has had a consistent record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, scoring 831 runs in 32 innings at an average of 27.7 and a strike rate of 136, including seven fifties and a top score of 94.

Rohit Sharma the skipper in IPL

Rohit’s return will not only boost MI’s batting prowess, but his leadership skills can also help the team in tough spots during a match. Notably, all of MI’s five IPL trophies came under Rohit Sharma—in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Rohit led MI from 2013 to 2023 before handing his captaincy over to Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024.