IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah joins team ahead of MI vs RCB match on Monday

Mumbai Indians (MI) received a major boost on Sunday as India pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah joined the team ahead of MI's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Bumrah was at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after sustaining an injury during the India vs Australia fifth Test in Sydney in January. He was suffering from a back spasm, which ruled him out of India’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Bumrah’s return to the Mumbai squad is expected to boost the team’s prospects, especially given that their bowling unit has looked thin despite the presence of Trent Boult and the emergence of young pacer Ashwani Kumar.

Despite having joined the squad, it would not come as a surprise if Bumrah does not feature in the match against RCB on Monday, as the team has previously been cautious about playing him immediately after injury. Bumrah bowling stats in IPL Bumrah’s bowling stats Year Mat Balls Runs WKTS BBM Ave Econ SR 4W 5W Career 133 3053 3714 165 5/10 22.51 7.3 18.5 2 2 2024 13 311 336 20 5/21 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1 2022 14 320 383 15 5/10 25.53 7.18 21.33 0 1 2021 14 330 410 21 3/36 19.52 7.45 15.71 0 0 2020 15 360 404 27 4/14 14.96 6.73 13.33 2 0 2019 16 370 409 19 3/20 21.52 6.63 19.47 0 0 2018 14 324 372 17 3/15 21.88 6.88 19.05 0 0 2017 16 356 439 20 3/7 21.95 7.39 17.8 0 0 2016 14 312 406 15 3/13 27.06 7.8 20.8 0 0 2015 4 90 184 3 1/38 61.33 12.26 30 0 0 2014 11 238 301 5 2/22 60.2 7.58 47.6 0 0 2013 2 42 70 3 3/32 23.33 10 14 0 0 Despite having joined the squad, it would not come as a surprise if Bumrah does not feature in the match against RCB on Monday, as the team has previously been cautious about playing him immediately after injury.

Mumbai are currently in eighth position on the IPL 2025 points table, with one win from four matches.