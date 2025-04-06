IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah joins team ahead of MI vs RCB match on Monday

Mumbai Indians (MI) received a major boost on Sunday as India pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah joined the team ahead of MI's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.
Bumrah was at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after sustaining an injury during the India vs Australia fifth Test in Sydney in January. He was suffering from a back spasm, which ruled him out of India’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.
Bumrah’s return to the Mumbai squad is expected to boost the team’s prospects, especially given that their bowling unit has looked thin despite the presence of Trent Boult and the emergence of young pacer Ashwani Kumar.
Despite having joined the squad, it would not come as a surprise if Bumrah does not feature in the match against RCB on Monday, as the team has previously been cautious about playing him immediately after injury. Bumrah bowling stats in IPL
Bumrah’s bowling stats
Year
Mat
Balls
Runs
WKTS
BBM
Ave
Econ
SR
4W
5W
Career
133
3053
3714
165
5/10
22.51
7.3
18.5
2
2
2024
13
311
336
20
5/21
16.8
6.48
15.55
0
1
2022
14
320
383
15
5/10
25.53
7.18
21.33
0
1
2021
14
330
410
21
3/36
19.52
7.45
15.71
0
0
2020
15
360
404
27
4/14
14.96
6.73
13.33
2
0
2019
16
370
409
19
3/20
21.52
6.63
19.47
0
0
2018
14
324
372
17
3/15
21.88
6.88
19.05
0
0
2017
16
356
439
20
3/7
21.95
7.39
17.8
0
0
2016
14
312
406
15
3/13
27.06
7.8
20.8
0
0
2015
4
90
184
3
1/38
61.33
12.26
30
0
0
2014
11
238
301
5
2/22
60.2
7.58
47.6
0
0
2013
2
42
70
3
3/32
23.33
10
14
0
0
Mumbai are currently in eighth position on the IPL 2025 points table, with one win from four matches.