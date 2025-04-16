IPL 2025: MI vs SRH Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

ALSO READ: DC vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will aim to improve their winning record at the Wankhede Stadium, when Pat Cummins-led side take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday (April 17). SRH have lost 11 out of the 13 games they have played at Wankhede. However, both their wins at Wankhede did come against Mumbai, with the very recent one came back in 2022. Last time when SRH played at Wankhede, MI chased down the target of 174 comfortably courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav’s century.

SRH at Wankhede in IPL: Mts – 13, Won – 2, Lost – 11, Win% - 15

Mts – 13, Won – 2, Lost – 11, Win% - 15 Lowest win% for a team at Wankhede in IPL: 15% - SRH| 28% - KKR| 33% - DC

Both teams hoping to build on their wins after poor start to the season

Last year finalists, SRH made a statement victory in their opening fixture vs RR, but since then, their season went downhill, where they lost 4 back-to-back, before bouncing back to winning ways by defeating PBKS in the last match. On the other hand, Mumbai had a stop-start to the season, losing the first 2 matches before beating KKR and losing their next two against LSG and RCB. They defeated Mumbai Indians in their last match, and both teams will be coming into the match with a good amount of confidence.

IPL 2025: MI vs SRH playing 11

MI playing 11 (probables): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Vignesh Puthur

SRH playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel/Jaydev Unadkat, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Zeeshan Ansari

MI vs SRH head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Overall: Mts – 23, MI Won – 13, SRH Won – 10

At Mumbai: Mts – 8, MI Won – 6, SRH Won – 2

Since 2022: Mts – 5, MI Won – 3, SRH Won – 2

Squads of both teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby.

Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs

IPL 2025 match on April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live toss, MI vs SRH telecast and Mumbai vs Hyderabad live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 17 (Thursday) in IPL 2025?

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in IPL 2025 on April 17 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the Mumbai vs Hyderabad IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between MI and SRH on April 17th.

When will the live toss for the MI vs SRH take place?

The live toss for MI vs SRH cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 17, while match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Mumbai vs Sunrisers IPL 2025 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match in India?

Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the MI vs SRH match.