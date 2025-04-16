IPL 2025: KKR's Narine, Nortje fail BCCI random bat check during PBKS game

Sunil Narine and Anrich Nortje — had their bats fail the official gauge test, triggering a conversation about equipment compliance in the league. Narine's bat was caught during pre-innings checks, while Nortje’s failed on the field during the chase. Check IPL 2025 Match 32: DC vs RR live score, match updates and full scorecard here These unexpected interruptions occurred during KKR’s unsuccessful pursuit of PBKS’ modest 111-run target in Mullanpur. The events deepened the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) intensified scrutiny regarding equipment dimensions, which are now being verified on the field rather than behind closed doors. Although no formal sanctions were imposed, the incidents brought attention to the importance of fair play and bat legality. Players and officials alike acknowledged the situation, with some offering support for the checks, seeing them as a necessary evolution in a power-driven Twenty20 format. The IPL 2025 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) turned dramatic not just due to on-field performances but because of a rare incident involving illegal bats. Two KKR players —and— had their bats fail the official gauge test, triggering a conversation about equipment compliance in the league. Narine's bat was caught during pre-innings checks, while Nortje’s failed on the field during the chase.These unexpected interruptions occurred during KKR’s unsuccessful pursuit of PBKS’ modest 111-run target in Mullanpur. The events deepened the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) intensified scrutiny regarding equipment dimensions, which are now being verified on the field rather than behind closed doors. Although no formal sanctions were imposed, the incidents brought attention to the importance of fair play and bat legality. Players and officials alike acknowledged the situation, with some offering support for the checks, seeing them as a necessary evolution in a power-driven Twenty20 format.

What actually happened

The first incident took place just before KKR began their innings. Reserve umpire Saiyed Khalid conducted routine pre-match bat checks outside the dugout. Sunil Narine, preparing to open, had his bat measured — and it failed to pass through the official gauge, reportedly due to the excessive thickness of the blade. He engaged in a brief conversation with the umpire regarding the issue. His teammate Angkrish Raghuvanshi, whose bat was also checked at the time, passed without any problem.

Narine went on to score just five runs from four balls, despite having earlier contributed with the ball by taking 2 for 14 in his three-over spell.

Later, during the 16th over of KKR’s innings, Anrich Nortje came in as the last batter. However, his bat was flagged by on-field umpires Mohit Krishnadas and Saidharshan Kumar, prompting a pause in the match. Rahmanullah Gurbaz came out with replacement bats, one of which passed the test. Unfortunately, Nortje did not get to face a ball as Andre Russell was bowled on the very next delivery.

More frequent checks: Umpires tighten grip

The bat checks were previously done inside team dressing rooms, but this season, they have moved to the field. Similar scenes were reported in the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians fixtures earlier this week.

According to International Cricket Council (ICC) regulations, the maximum bat width is 10.79 cm, the blade thickness cannot exceed 6.7 cm, and the edge width must be under 4 cm. The maximum length of a bat is 96.4 cm.

With power-hitting reaching new extremes, the increased monitoring by umpires is being seen as a safeguard against potential equipment violations.

Reactions from the fraternity

Speaking ahead of the Rajasthan Royals’ game against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, Nitish Rana — now with Rajasthan Royals — shared his thoughts on the bat inspections. He said that a majority of the players had their bats checked in their previous match, and the squad had no objection if umpires wanted to verify the equipment. According to him, “If umpires want to check it for their satisfaction, it’s their right.” He added that the bats were supplied by their sponsor, and the team trusted the manufacturing standards.

Rana also acknowledged that in fast-paced Twenty20 games, time is always a factor, but if checks can be done without disrupting the game flow, there is no harm.

Delhi Capitals’ pacer Mohit Sharma also offered a light-hearted reaction. He reportedly said that with sixes being hit so frequently, checking a few bats for oversize dimensions seemed “like a good idea” and jokingly suggested banning any that did not meet the standards.

