IPL 2025: I wish they would've checked bats when I was bowling - Vettori

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping to carry forward the momentum from their last match when they face the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium on April 17.

SRH head coach Daniel Vettori addressed the media and discussed various aspects surrounding the team. Sunrisers are coming off a morale-boosting win against the Punjab Kings, where they chased down a mammoth 246-run target — the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history — thanks to a blistering knock by Abhishek Sharma.

Vettori was also asked about the recent trend of umpires checking the width of bats used by players. With a smile, he remarked that he wished someone had checked the bats when he was bowling during his playing days. He added that these checks don’t bother players much, as most of their equipment is pre-approved and regularly inspected. Vettori lauds the SRH opening pair

Vettori lauds the SRH opening pair

Adam Zampa is ruled out of the upcoming fixtures due to a shoulder injury. Smaran Ravichandran has been added to the squad as Zampa's replacement.

When asked about the opening pair's approach against Mumbai — whether they would assess conditions first or attack from the start — Vettori clarified that their aggression is not reckless. He described their style as “calculated aggression,” which allows them to unleash impactful innings. Vettori on Ishan Kishan's form

On Ishan Kishan’s role in the SRH squad — especially after his stint with MI — Vettori expressed confidence. He acknowledged the left-hander has had a few poor outings but maintained that Kishan is still a powerful striker who can turn a game around at any moment. Vettori believes it's just a matter of time before Ishan returns to form.