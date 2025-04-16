IPL 2025 DC vs RR live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check IPL 2025 Match 32: DC vs RR live score, match updates and full scorecard here Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an intriguing IPL 2025 clash on Wednesday, April 16, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

While DC will look to secure two full points from the match and return to the top of the IPL 2025 points table, RR will need this win to stay in the race for the playoffs. Given the team composition of both sides, DC have a slight edge as they possess the necessary batting firepower to take advantage of New Delhi’s batting-friendly wicket. On the other hand, RR, despite having in-form openers, have struggled to accelerate in the middle overs—costing them crucial points.

Now, despite all the contrasts, any team can have the last laugh when it comes to IPL matches. But who will it be—and how can you watch the match live across the globe? Check all the details below.

IPL 2025 DC vs RR broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch DC vs RR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2025?

The match between DC and RR in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 16 (Wednesday).

What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?

The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between DC and RR will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match start on April 16?

The match between DC and RR in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between DC and RR in India?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match between DC and RR live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between DC and RR in India?