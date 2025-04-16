IPL 2025: What all are going wrong for Rajasthan Royals in Season 18?

Check IPL 2025 Match 32: DC vs RR live score, match updates and full scorecard here The inaugral champions Rajasthan Royals began IPL 2025 with high hopes, bolstered by a blend of international stars and promising Indian talent. However, halfway through the season, cracks have emerged in key areas of their campaign, forcing them to trail in seventh place on the points table; deeper performance analysis suggests worrying trends in both departments.

Despite consistent top-order starts, the Royals have failed to post or chase commanding totals. Their bowling, once seen as a strength, is underperforming — with spin and pace both lacking penetration, especially in the crucial middle overs. Overseas stars like Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana have not lived up to expectations, and the absence of a genuine middle-over pace enforcer has left the Royals struggling to control matches. Here's a closer look at what is not clicking for RR in Season 18.

Spin troubles in the middle overs

Rajasthan Royals’ spin attack has been among the least effective in IPL 2025, despite consistently fielding two overseas spinners. Wanindu Hasaranga has taken only two wickets outside his 4-wicket haul against CSK, while Maheesh Theekshana has gone wicketless in half of his games and is conceding runs at nearly 10 per over. Their lack of penetration in the middle overs has hurt RR's control and wicket-taking ability.

Least wickets by spinners (Overs 7–16) – IPL 2025

Team Wickets Taken PBKS 10 RR 14 SRH 15

Also Read

Missing a middle-overs enforcer

RR’s pace attack has been toothless in overs 7–16, taking just one wicket in 22 overs — the second-worst return in the tournament. With Jofra Archer and Deshpande effective mostly in the powerplay, and Sandeep Sharma not a natural enforcer, the Royals lack a reliable wicket-taking option in this phase.

Pace wickets in middle overs (Overs 7–16) – IPL 2025

Team Overs Wickets Average CSK 15 0 – RR 22 1 225 DC 14 4 26.3

Top order not converting starts

Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson have both gotten into double digits regularly but failed to convert their starts into match-winning knocks. Parag has passed 25 in five innings but has not scored beyond 43, while Samson has just one 50-plus score in six outings. Without big scores from the top three, RR's batting lacks the thrust needed for dominant totals.