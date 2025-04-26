Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Mohammed Shami betters his unique record vs CSK at Chepauk

IPL 2025: Mohammed Shami betters his unique record vs CSK at Chepauk

Shami before Rashid (Chennai, 2025) has dismissed Jacques Kallis (Dubai, 2014), KL Rahul (Wankhede, 2022), and Phil Salt (Ahmedabad, 2023) on the first ball of an IPL innings

Mohammad Shami vs CSK
Mohammad Shami vs CSK (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 3:45 PM IST
The 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has started to enter the exciting phase as every game now has actions and consequences. In one such match on Friday evening, the 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 43 of the season at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium to keep their playoff hopes alive. SRH enjoyed a brilliant outing with both bat and ball, and it all started with SRH pacer Mohammed Shami’s record-extending delivery on the first ball of the match. 
 
SRH, after winning the toss, opted to bowl first, and Shami, while opening the attack for the visitors, got the youngster Saikh Rashid caught in the slip on the very first ball to open SRH’s wicket tally. This was the fourth time Md Shami has taken a wicket off the first ball of an innings in the IPL. He bettered his own record of being the only player to get three dismissals in the same fashion before this.
 
Trent Boult, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lasith Malinga, Dirk Nannes, and Umesh Yadav are all joint second with two first-ball wickets each.
 
Shami before Rashid has dismissed Jacques Kallis (Dubai, 2014), KL Rahul (Wankhede, 2022), and Phil Salt (Ahmedabad, 2023) on the first ball of an IPL innings.
 
List of players with most first-ball wickets in IPL

No. Player 1st Ball Match Wickets in IPL
1 Mohammad Shami 4
2 Trent Boult 2
3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2
4 Lasith Malinga 2
5 Dirk Nannes 2
6 Umesh Yadav 2
 
SRH mounts trouble for CSK
 
SRH boosted their slim playoff hopes by defeating CSK by five wickets on a sluggish Chepauk track in the IPL on Friday. Harshal Patel was the star with the ball, using his variations masterfully to take 4 for 28, as CSK were bundled out for a modest 154 in 19.5 overs. Despite the dew aiding batting conditions, SRH made a laboured chase before reaching the target in 18.4 overs, powered by Ishan Kishan's steady 44 and a vital unbeaten 49-run stand between Kamindu Mendis (32*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (19*).
 
Earlier, CSK's batting woes continued with Shaik Rasheed dismissed off the first ball and early wickets falling at regular intervals. Dewald Brevis (42 off 25) offered brief resistance, but CSK collapsed under tight bowling from Harshal, Pat Cummins (2 for 21), and Jaydev Unadkat (2 for 21). MS Dhoni, playing his 400th T20 match, could not rescue his side, falling cheaply.
 
With this win, SRH climbed to eighth in the points table, while CSK languished at the bottom, with their playoff hopes all but extinguished. SRH must now win all remaining matches convincingly to stay in the playoff race.
 
Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsMohammed Shami

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

