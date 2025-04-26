IPL 2025: MS Dhoni calls for change after CSK's seventh loss of the season

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Mohammed Shami betters his unique record vs CSK at Chepauk Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni held nothing back in the post-match presentation after CSK’s defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, which has now put CSK on verge of losing playoff spot in two consecutive seasons for the first time ever in their IPL history. In their 16 years in IPL, CSK have only missed playoffs thrice before this season — in 2020, 2022, and 2024. On the first two occasions, CSK made a strong comeback to lift the trophy in the following editions. This time they are placed bottom after nine games and will need a miracle to qualify for the playoffs.

Dhoni, after the match, admitted that CSK kept losing wickets regularly, wasting the advantage of a pitch that was good for batting early on. He stated that a total of 155 was unacceptable, given the surface was not offering significant help to bowlers. Even when the pitch slowed down slightly after the eighth or tenth over, Dhoni insisted it was nothing unusual and CSK should have scored at least 15–20 more runs.

CSK fell short despite manageable conditions

Dhoni made it clear that conditions were not as difficult as the scoreline suggested. He pointed out that SRH’s spinners bowled with discipline, but CSK’s problems were rooted in poor batting execution, not an impossible surface. He stressed that falling short by 15–20 runs made the difference and that the batters had enough responsibility to cover the gap.

Middle order continues to fail against spin

Dhoni directly addressed CSK’s recurring weakness against spin. He said the team had been unable to either find gaps through smart shot selection or commit properly to big shots when spin was introduced. He admitted that the middle order had failed to stand up, and that lack of intent or clarity when facing spin had repeatedly cost them momentum.

Dewald Brevis the lone positive

Dhoni acknowledged that Dewald Brevis was one of the few players who showed the right approach. He said Brevis’ innings was an example of how the middle order needed to play — either finding areas to work singles and boundaries or taking calculated risks when necessary.

Dhoni calls out collective underperformance

Dhoni underlined that it was not enough for just a few players to perform in a tournament like the IPL. He explained that when only one or two players are out of form, changes are easy to manage. But when four or more players fail together, management has no choice but to act. He stated clearly that CSK’s problems were collective, and the current line-up was not doing enough to earn patience.

Dhoni on modern T20 demands: score, or fall behind

Ending on a serious note, Dhoni said the game had evolved. Teams can no longer afford to settle for modest totals. He stressed that while every match does not demand a 200-run target, players must assess the conditions and ensure competitive totals are set. Failure to adapt, he warned, leads directly to losses.