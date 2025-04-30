IPL 2025: Why is Glenn Maxwell not part of PBKS playing 11 vs CSK today?

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Glenn Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder for Punjab Kings (PBKS), will not feature in the upcoming IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on Wednesday.  Maxwell has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a fractured finger sustained during a recent match. Prior to this injury, he had been penalized 25% of his match fee and received a demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a game against CSK   
Chennai Super Kings Playing 11: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana 
 
Punjab Kings Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
 

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

