IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS pitch report, highest score, stats of Chepauk Stadium

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 30, in Match number 49 of IPL 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS playing 11, impact subs, live toss time, streaming This will be the last chance for the MS Dhoni-led CSK to save their playoff chances in IPL 2025, as they have already lost seven games this season and any more loss will end their hopes of playoffs. On the other hand, PBKS will also want to secure a win and get back into the top four as soon as possible given the tight contest at the middle of the table. But which of these teams will get back to winning ways on Wednesday — and how will the wicket behave? Take a look below.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Pitch report for CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025

The Chepauk surface has been one of the most challenging for batters in IPL 2025. In the five matches played so far at the venue, runs have come at a modest average of 23.2 and a scoring rate of just 8.1 – the lowest among all 12 venues this season. The pitch has been slow and gripping, offering significant assistance to spinners, who have dominated proceedings, especially in the middle overs. Batters have struggled to score freely, with success largely dependent on building partnerships and adapting to the tough conditions. Expect another spin-friendly track where timing the ball will not be easy, and a total in the range of 160–170 could prove to be competitive if dew stays away.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (in IPL since 2024)

• Matches – 14, Bat 1st Won – 5, Bat 2nd Won – 9

• Average 1st Innings score – 166/7

• Lowest total defended – 175, Highest target chased – 211

• 200+ totals: 4 times in 14 matches | Sixes per match – 12

Bowling stats

• Pace: Overs per cent – 62, Wickets – 108, Average – 26.1, Economy – 8.7, Strike rate – 18.1

• Spin: Overs per cent – 38, Wickets – 56, Average – 27.1, Economy – 7.5, Strike rate – 21.7

Winning score at Chennai (in IPL since 2024)

• 1st Innings score 175 or above: Matches – 6, Bat 1st Won – 5, Bat 2nd Won – 1

• 1st Innings score less than 175: Matches – 8, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 8

Overall team record at Chepauk

• Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Matches – 76, Won – 51, Lost – 25 (Win per cent – 67)

• Punjab Kings (PBKS): Matches – 10, Won – 5, Lost – 5 (Win per cent – 50)

Recent match at MA Chidambaram Stadium

The last IPL match here was Match 43 of IPL 2025 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first. CSK put up a total of 154 while batting first. In reply, SRH, despite early setbacks, chased down the target with five wickets and eight balls to spare.

Other key stats at MA Chidambaram Stadium

The MA Chidambaram Stadium, commonly known as Chepauk, has hosted a total of 90 IPL matches to date. Out of these, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 51 games, accounting for 56.7 per cent of the results, while teams chasing have won 39 matches, or 43.3 per cent. The venue has witnessed some iconic moments in IPL history, including the highest team total of 246/5 scored by Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2010. On the other end of the spectrum, the lowest total recorded at the ground is 70 all out by Royal Challengers Bangalore against CSK in 2019.

One of the most remarkable chases at the venue occurred in the 2024 season when Lucknow Super Giants successfully chased down a target of 213, finishing at 213/4 in 19.3 overs against CSK. The lowest total ever successfully defended at Chepauk was 126/8, achieved by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural 2008 season. The average first innings score at the stadium stands at 164, reflecting a balanced contest between bat and ball over the years.

Individual brilliance has also illuminated the Chepauk turf. Murali Vijay holds the record for the highest individual score at the ground with a blistering 127 off just 56 balls for CSK against Rajasthan Royals in 2010. Suresh Raina is the leading run-scorer at the venue, amassing 1,498 runs in 55 innings, while MS Dhoni has thrilled home fans the most with 77 sixes in 63 innings — the most by any batter at the stadium. In total, 961 sixes have been hit at the ground, adding to its reputation as a venue where both strategy and power-hitting thrive.