Will Dhoni play in IPL 2026 for CSK? MSD to decide in next 6-8 months

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC pitch report, highest score, Dharamsala Stadium stats Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni confirmed that he will take 6 to 8 months to evaluate his physical condition before making a final call on whether he will be part of CSK set-up in the 2026 season of Indian Premier League (IPL). The 42-year-old icon made the revelation following CSK's nail-biting two-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, acknowledging that he is nearing the twilight of his playing days.

Despite his age and fitness concerns, Dhoni remains a massive crowd-puller, with fans packing stadiums dressed in yellow to witness what could be his final season.

“That love and affection has been there throughout. I’m 42 now. I’ve been playing for a long time. Many fans don’t know if it’s the last time they’ll see me, so they want to catch these moments,” Dhoni shared.

MS Dhoni battling fitness issues post knee surgery

Having undergone knee surgery in 2023, Dhoni has been nursing ongoing fitness challenges. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming recently pointed out that these concerns have impacted Dhoni’s role with the bat, often resulting in him batting lower in the order to manage the physical strain.

Also Read

ALSO READ: PBKS vs MI IPL clash likely to move out of Dharamsala amid airport closure Speaking about the road ahead, Dhoni said: "Once this IPL ends, I'll have to work hard for another 6–8 months to see how my body responds to the workload. There's nothing to decide at the moment. But the love I've received has been overwhelming."

CSK rebuilding for the future after their playoffs shattered early in IPL 2025

With their playoff hopes already dashed, CSK notched up only their third win of the season on Wednesday (May 7). The team is now shifting its focus to nurturing young talent and rebuilding for future campaigns.

"There were a few things that didn’t go our way. You can get emotional or speak about pride, but you also need to stay realistic,” Dhoni noted. “It’s about figuring out how each of the 25 players fits in — who bats well where, which bowler suits what conditions."

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated Team Rankings; Orange, Purple Cap List Dhoni stressed the importance of giving new players opportunities in the remaining games, especially since CSK is out of playoff contention. "You want to assess their approach and mental strength. It's not always the most technically sound batter who scores runs — awareness and consistency matter more," he explained.

MS Dhoni after winning the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Photo: Sportzpics for IPL Vintage Dhoni seals the deal at Eden Gardens

Noor exploited the spinning track to perfection, helping to restrict KKR to a modest 179/6 after they chose to bat first in a must-win encounter.

Despite early trouble in the chase, where CSK slumped to 60/5 in just over five overs, it was Dhoni who yet again held his nerve. With his trademark composure and finishing flair, he guided CSK to victory with two balls to spare — perhaps in his final appearance at the iconic Eden Gardens.

CSK’s spin trio played a pivotal role, collectively taking 5 wickets for 84 runs in 11 overs, anchoring the middle phase and swinging the game their way.