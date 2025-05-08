IPL 2025: CSK snap 12-match losing run in 180+ chases at the Eden Gardens

For the first time since 2019, Chennai Super Kings successfully hunted down a target of 180 or more in the IPL — ending a nightmare streak of 12 consecutive failures in such chases. And what better setting than the electric Eden Gardens, where the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders watched their playoff hopes virtually disintegrate.

The two-wicket win not only resurrected CSK's pride but also served a gut punch to KKR, whose dream run at home concluded with heartbreak.

Dhoni’s final flourish? Eden rises in unison

With eight runs needed off the final over, MS Dhoni, possibly in his last-ever appearance at the Eden Gardens, did what he does best — finish. A thunderous six over deep mid-wicket off Andre Russell sent the crowd into a frenzy. A calm single followed, before debutant Anshul Kamboj sealed it with a boundary.

Dhoni walked off unbeaten on 17 off 18 balls, the Eden crowd on its feet, soaking in every moment of what may be the last chapter of his storied journey at this ground.

From 60/5 to glory: CSK’s record-breaking comeback

Chasing 180 on a tricky pitch, CSK found themselves gasping at 60 for 5 inside just 5.2 overs. It was a collapse that echoed past failures. But then came Dewald Brevis — the South African sensation who turned the tide in a single over.

In the 11th, Brevis launched an assault on Vaibhav Arora, smashing 30 runs with a flurry of sixes and fours. A spilled chance on the first ball proved costly for KKR as Brevis reached his 50 in just 22 balls, ending with a whirlwind 52 off 25. His counter-attack was the spark CSK desperately needed.

This chase is now the second-highest successful run chase in IPL history by a team that was 75 or fewer for five wickets. Only Delhi Capitals’ chase of 210 after being 65 for 5 against LSG earlier this season ranks higher.

KKR collapse: From cruise to chaos

Choosing to bat first in a must-win match, KKR were cruising at 67/1 after the powerplay. But CSK's spinners had other plans. Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad stole the show with a match-defining 4/31. His spell dismantled the middle order, claiming the big wickets of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Rinku Singh.

Ravindra Jadeja added to the damage by removing skipper Ajinkya Rahane for 48, while MS Dhoni’s sharp stumping lit up Eden as Narine was outfoxed by Ahmad’s flight.

From 67/1, KKR managed just 112 runs in the final 14 overs, with the CSK spin trio conceding only 55 runs in the last five. The once-flowing boundaries dried up, with KKR going four consecutive overs without a single four — a telling stat on a turning track.

The new IPL stars for CSK - Urvil Ignites, Brevis Blazes, Noor Dominates

CSK’s new signing Urvil Patel, brought in for the injured Vansh Bedi, set the tone early with a breathtaking debut cameo — 31 off just 11 balls with four towering sixes. His fearless hitting gave Chennai early momentum, though Moeen Ali struck back by dismissing Devon Conway for a duck in the same over.

Later, it was Brevis who carried the baton, but it was Noor Ahmad who ensured the headlines were shared. His strikes not only rattled KKR but also sealed their fate — KKR are now on 11 points from 12 games, needing two wins and plenty of outside help to stay in playoff contention.