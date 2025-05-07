IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated Team Rankings; Orange, Purple Cap List

Despite only 13 matches and 11 days remaining in the IPL 2025 league stage, the search for the first team to officially book a place in the playoffs continues.

Currently, defending champion KKR are hosting CSK in Match 57 of the season at Eden Gardens. If KKR beat CSK today, they will stay in the hunt for the playoffs and extend the wait for the first team to get the much-awaited ‘W’ in front of their name for at least two more days. Otherwise, if PBKS beat DC in their match tomorrow, they will become the first team to book a place in the playoffs.

Currently, the top four consist of GT (16 points), RCB (16 points), PBKS (15 points), and MI (14 points).

DC, LSG, and KKR are just outside the top five and remain very much in contention for playoff spots—just as much as any team in the top four.

IPL 2025 Points Table

IPL 2025 points table Rank Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.793 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.482 3 Punjab Kings 11 7 3 0 1 15 0.376 4 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 0 0 14 1.156 5 Delhi Capitals 11 6 4 0 1 13 0.362 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 5 5 0 1 11 0.249 7 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.469 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 11 3 7 0 1 7 -1.192 9 Rajasthan Royals (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.718 10 Chennai Super Kings (E) 11 2 9 0 0 4 -1.117

IPL 2025 Orange Cap Leaderboard

IPL 2025 is witnessing one of the closest Orange Cap battles of all time, with the top five batters separated by just 10 runs. MI’s Suryakumar Yadav is leading the list as of now with 510 runs, followed by GT’s Sai Sudharsan (509 runs) and Shubman Gill (508 runs), RCB’s Virat Kohli (505 runs), and finally, GT’s Jos Buttler (500 runs).

IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Suryakumar Yadav MI 510 12 12 4 68* 63.75 299 170.56 0 3 51 26 2 Sai Sudharsan GT 509 11 11 0 82 46.27 332 153.31 0 5 56 16 3 Shubman Gill GT 508 11 11 1 90 50.8 333 152.55 0 5 51 16 4 Virat Kohli RCB 505 11 11 3 73* 63.13 352 143.46 0 7 44 18 5 Jos Buttler GT 500 11 11 4 97* 71.43 305 163.93 0 5 49 22 6 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 473 12 12 1 75 43 306 154.57 0 5 46 25 7 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 437 11 11 0 91 39.73 257 170.03 0 4 45 24 8 Nicholas Pooran LSG 410 11 11 1 87* 41 204 200.98 0 4 34 34 9 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 405 11 11 3 97* 50.63 224 180.8 0 4 27 27 10 KL Rahul DC 381 10 10 2 93* 47.63 268 142.16 0 3 30 16

IPL 2025 Purple Cap Leaderboard

The race for the Purple Cap in IPL 2025 is just as close as that for the Orange Cap. Currently, GT’s Prasidh Krishna leads with 20 wickets. CSK’s Noor Ahmad is second, also with 20 wickets but with an inferior economy rate. RCB’s Josh Hazlewood and MI’s Trent Boult are the next two, with 18 wickets each to their names.