IPL 2025: KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy penalised for send-off to CSK's Brevis

Emotions ran high under the Eden Gardens lights on Wednesday, as Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Varun Chakaravarthy let his passion boil over during a tense IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After dismissing the Dewald Brevis, who had launched a blistering counterattack, Chakaravarthy delivered a sharp, pointed send-off that instantly drew the match officials’ attention.

What followed was swift and decisive.

IPL Code breach confirmed, penalty handed out

The IPL confirmed on Thursday that Chakaravarthy has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. The spinner admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 — which deals with provocative gestures or language used upon dismissing a batter — and accepted the match referee’s sanction.

ALSO READ: PBKS vs MI IPL clash likely to move out of Dharamsala amid airport closure “For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the IPL stated in its release.

Brevis blitz, Varun’s fight, and a collapse

Brevis, who smashed a thrilling 52 off just 25 balls, had turned the tide in CSK’s favour during their chase of 179. His dismissal momentarily gave KKR a glimmer of hope, especially with Chakaravarthy producing a standout spell of 2 for 18 from four overs.

But even Varun’s brilliance couldn’t rescue KKR on a night that saw their playoff hopes take a crushing blow. Despite reducing CSK to a tricky position, Kolkata failed to close out the game, sliding to sixth on the points table with just 11 points from 12 matches.

KKR’s playoffs qualification scenarios in IPL 2025

With just two games remaining — both on the road — the Knight Riders find themselves on the brink. They will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 10, followed by a tough contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17.

Every match is now a knockout, every over a test of character. KKR not only need to win both games but also depend on other results to sneak into the playoffs. The margin for error? Absolutely none.

Passion meets pressure in IPL's final stretch

Varun Chakaravarthy’s send-off may have been born out of competitive fire, but it has come at a cost — personally and for the team. In a league that thrives on intensity, the line between aggression and offence is razor-thin, and Chakaravarthy’s action has now added another layer to KKR’s troubled campaign.