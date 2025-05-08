Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy penalised for send-off to CSK's Brevis

IPL 2025: KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy penalised for send-off to CSK's Brevis

The IPL confirmed on Thursday that Chakaravarthy has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

Dewald Brevis, Varun Chakaravarthy
Dewald Brevis, Varun Chakaravarthy. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Emotions ran high under the Eden Gardens lights on Wednesday, as Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Varun Chakaravarthy let his passion boil over during a tense IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After dismissing the Dewald Brevis, who had launched a blistering counterattack, Chakaravarthy delivered a sharp, pointed send-off that instantly drew the match officials’ attention.
 
What followed was swift and decisive.
 
IPL Code breach confirmed, penalty handed out
 
The IPL confirmed on Thursday that Chakaravarthy has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. The spinner admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 — which deals with provocative gestures or language used upon dismissing a batter — and accepted the match referee’s sanction.
 
“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the IPL stated in its release. 

Also Read

IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated Team Rankings; Orange, Purple Cap List

IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios of all seven teams in contention

IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

MS Dhoni becomes the first wicketkeeper to claim 200 dismissals in IPL

IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, toss stats

 
Brevis blitz, Varun’s fight, and a collapse
 
Brevis, who smashed a thrilling 52 off just 25 balls, had turned the tide in CSK’s favour during their chase of 179. His dismissal momentarily gave KKR a glimmer of hope, especially with Chakaravarthy producing a standout spell of 2 for 18 from four overs.
 
But even Varun’s brilliance couldn’t rescue KKR on a night that saw their playoff hopes take a crushing blow. Despite reducing CSK to a tricky position, Kolkata failed to close out the game, sliding to sixth on the points table with just 11 points from 12 matches.
 
KKR’s playoffs qualification scenarios in IPL 2025
 
With just two games remaining — both on the road — the Knight Riders find themselves on the brink. They will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 10, followed by a tough contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17.
 
Every match is now a knockout, every over a test of character. KKR not only need to win both games but also depend on other results to sneak into the playoffs. The margin for error? Absolutely none. 
 
Passion meets pressure in IPL's final stretch
 
Varun Chakaravarthy’s send-off may have been born out of competitive fire, but it has come at a cost — personally and for the team. In a league that thrives on intensity, the line between aggression and offence is razor-thin, and Chakaravarthy’s action has now added another layer to KKR’s troubled campaign.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PBKS vs MI IPL clash likely to move out of Dharamsala amid airport closure

Dhoni on IPL future: Nothing to decide now, will work hard to come back

PBKS vs DC to be on schedule in Dharamsala amid IND-PAK tensions: BCCI

IPL 2025: RCB batter ruled out due to injury ahead of IPL playoffs

IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC Playing 11, playoff chances and live streaming details

Topics :Kolkata Knight RidersChennai Super KingsIndian Premier LeagueT20 cricket

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story