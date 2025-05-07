Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the IPL 2025 match between KKR and CSK here

KKR vs CSK
KKR vs CSK
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:09 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are facing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 57th match of IPL 2025 today at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. In the match KKR won the toss and opted to bat first.

KKR vs CSK playing 11 today:  KKR playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy  Impact players: Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande  CSK playing 11: Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Ravichandran Ashwin, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana  Impact players: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton, Deepak Hooda  Here's what both captains said after toss:  Ajinkya Rahane (KKR): We will bat first. Looks a good wicket. Last two games we batted first and did really well. We want to put runs on the board and defend it. What's important is taking one game at a time. Not thinking much about the future. Lots of learnings from the previous match, guys are looking forward to this game. You are bound to lose close games, but you need to be confident. If there's a chance, we will try to give our best. Venkatesh Iyer misses out, Manish Pandey comes in.  MS Dhoni (CSK): I have played a lot of cricket here while growing up, like a home ground for the amount of cricket I have played here. When it was Zonal trophy, a few office leagues, overall I have played a lot of cricket here and nearby. What's important is to get answers for the next year. What hasn't gone well for us in the tournament. Trying to get those answers, our middle order batting and bowling solutions. We are giving chances to players, but we want a good playing XI or XII. You can try such things towards the end. What players will slot in. They have two quality spinners, so it will be a challenge. Conway and Urvil Patel come in for Rasheed and Curran. 

 
 
IPL 2025 KKR vs CSK broadcast details 
IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch KKR vs CSK in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2025?
The KKR vs CSK match is scheduled for Saturday, 7 May 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata.
 
What time will the toss take place for the KKR vs CSK match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the KKR vs CSK match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 P.M. IST.
 
When will the KKR vs CSK match in IPL 2025 start?
The KKR vs CSK match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 P.M. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the KKR vs CSK match live in India?
You can live stream the match on JioHotstar via the app and website.
 
First Published: May 07 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

