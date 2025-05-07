MS Dhoni becomes the first wicketkeeper to claim 200 dismissals in IPL

Former India and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni added yet another milestone to his name during CSK’s match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens today, as he is now the only wicketkeeper in IPL history to claim 200 dismissals.

Dhoni started the game with 198 dismissals as a wicketkeeper to his name, but in a single over of Noor Ahmed, he first stumped Sunil Narine before taking a slick catch of Angkrish Raghuvanshi three balls later, taking his total to 200. Of Dhoni's 200 dismissals, 153 are catches while 47 are stumpings.

Dinesh Karthik is in second spot with 174 dismissals to his name, while Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant are next with 113 and 100 dismissals to their names, respectively.

Most dismissals as a wicketkeeper in IPL: