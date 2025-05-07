IPL 2025: RCB batter ruled out due to injury ahead of IPL playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have suffered a setback in IPL 2025, with top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal being ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury. The Bengaluru-based franchise, currently sitting second on the points table just behind Gujarat Titans on Net Run Rate, acted quickly by bringing in Mayank Agarwal as Padikkal’s replacement for the rest of the tournament.

Padikkal, who had been underwhelming in previous IPL editions, found his form this season while batting at No. 3 for RCB. He scored 247 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 150.61—his best in any IPL campaign—and notched up two half-centuries before injury cut his season short.

In his place, RCB have turned to experienced campaigner Mayank Agarwal. The 34-year-old has featured in 127 IPL matches, recording one century and 13 fifties over his career. Agarwal began his IPL journey with RCB and has since represented several franchises. Most recently with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, he had a quiet season, scoring just 64 runs in four appearances. After going unsold in the last auction, Agarwal now rejoins RCB for a fee of INR 1 crore, hoping to make an impact in the business end of the season.