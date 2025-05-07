Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated Team Rankings; Orange, Purple Cap List

IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated Team Rankings; Orange, Purple Cap List

Check team rankings of all 10 teams in Indian Premier League 2025 here. Find Orange Cap and Purple Cap leaderboards here

IPL 2025 points table

IPL 2025 points table

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 10:51 PM IST
Despite only 13 matches and 11 days remaining in the IPL 2025 league stage, the search for the first team to officially book a place in the playoffs continues.
 
Currently, defending champion KKR are hosting CSK in Match 57 of the season at Eden Gardens. If KKR beat CSK today, they will stay in the hunt for the playoffs and extend the wait for the first team to get the much-awaited ‘W’ in front of their name for at least two more days. Otherwise, if PBKS beat DC in their match tomorrow, they will become the first team to book a place in the playoffs.
 
 
Currently, the top four consist of GT (16 points), RCB (16 points), PBKS (15 points), and MI (14 points).
 
DC, LSG, and KKR are just outside the top five and remain very much in contention for playoff spots—just as much as any team in the top four.
 
IPL 2025 Points Table

Also Read

Punjab Kings, PK

PBKS vs DC to be on schedule in Dharamsala amid IND-PAK tensions: BCCI

RCB

IPL 2025: RCB batter ruled out due to injury ahead of IPL playoffs

PBKS vs DC

IPL 2025: PBKS vs DC Playing 11, playoff chances and live streaming details

KKR vs CSK

IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

MS Dhoni, Dhoni, CSK

MS Dhoni becomes the first wicketkeeper to claim 200 dismissals in IPL

 
IPL 2025 points table
Rank Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
1 Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.793
2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.482
3 Punjab Kings 11 7 3 0 1 15 0.376
4 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 0 0 14 1.156
5 Delhi Capitals 11 6 4 0 1 13 0.362
6 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 5 5 0 1 11 0.249
7 Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.469
8 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 11 3 7 0 1 7 -1.192
9 Rajasthan Royals (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.718
10 Chennai Super Kings (E) 11 2 9 0 0 4 -1.117
 
IPL 2025 Orange Cap Leaderboard
 
IPL 2025 is witnessing one of the closest Orange Cap battles of all time, with the top five batters separated by just 10 runs. MI’s Suryakumar Yadav is leading the list as of now with 510 runs, followed by GT’s Sai Sudharsan (509 runs) and Shubman Gill (508 runs), RCB’s Virat Kohli (505 runs), and finally, GT’s Jos Buttler (500 runs).
 
IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Suryakumar Yadav MI 510 12 12 4 68* 63.75 299 170.56 0 3 51 26
2 Sai Sudharsan GT 509 11 11 0 82 46.27 332 153.31 0 5 56 16
3 Shubman Gill GT 508 11 11 1 90 50.8 333 152.55 0 5 51 16
4 Virat Kohli RCB 505 11 11 3 73* 63.13 352 143.46 0 7 44 18
5 Jos Buttler GT 500 11 11 4 97* 71.43 305 163.93 0 5 49 22
6 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 473 12 12 1 75 43 306 154.57 0 5 46 25
7 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 437 11 11 0 91 39.73 257 170.03 0 4 45 24
8 Nicholas Pooran LSG 410 11 11 1 87* 41 204 200.98 0 4 34 34
9 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 405 11 11 3 97* 50.63 224 180.8 0 4 27 27
10 KL Rahul DC 381 10 10 2 93* 47.63 268 142.16 0 3 30 16 
 
IPL 2025 Purple Cap Leaderboard
 
The race for the Purple Cap in IPL 2025 is just as close as that for the Orange Cap. Currently, GT’s Prasidh Krishna leads with 20 wickets. CSK’s Noor Ahmad is second, also with 20 wickets but with an inferior economy rate. RCB’s Josh Hazlewood and MI’s Trent Boult are the next two, with 18 wickets each to their names.
 
IPL 2025 Purple Cap standings
POS Player Team Wkts Mat Inns BBI Avg 4w 5w
1 Prasidh Krishna GT 20 11 11 4 for 41 16.45 1 0
2 Noor Ahmad CSK 20 12 12 4 for 18 17.25 2 0
3 Josh Hazlewood RCB 18 10 10 4 for 33 17.27 1 0
4 Trent Boult MI 18 12 12 4 for 26 19.88 1 0
5 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 17 12 12 3 for 22 19.29 0 0
6 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 16 11 10 3 for 16 18.18 0 0
7 Mohammed Siraj GT 15 11 11 4 for 17 24.6 1 0
8 Harshit Rana KKR 15 12 12 3 for 25 25.93 0 0
9 Sai Kishore GT 14 11 11 3 for 30 17.64 0 0
10 Krunal Pandya RCB 14 11 11 4 for 45 21.42 1 0
 

More From This Section

KKR vs CSK

IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, toss stats

Team CSK at Eden Gardens

National anthem played at Eden Gardens after Operation Sindoor | KKR vs CSK

Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2025: Why is Venkatesh Iyer not part of KKR playing 11 vs CSK today?

Urvil Patel

IPL 2025: CSK new joinee Urvil Patel makes debut vs KKR in Kolkata

Eden Gardens

IPL 2025: KKR vs CSK pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens stats

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon