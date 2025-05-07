IPL 2025 Points Table: Updated Team Rankings; Orange, Purple Cap List

Despite only 13 matches and 11 days remaining in the IPL 2025 league stage, the search for the first team to officially book a place in the playoffs continues.
Currently, defending champion KKR are hosting CSK in Match 57 of the season at Eden Gardens. If KKR beat CSK today, they will stay in the hunt for the playoffs and extend the wait for the first team to get the much-awaited ‘W’ in front of their name for at least two more days. Otherwise, if PBKS beat DC in their match tomorrow, they will become the first team to book a place in the playoffs.
Currently, the top four consist of GT (16 points), RCB (16 points), PBKS (15 points), and MI (14 points).
DC, LSG, and KKR are just outside the top five and remain very much in contention for playoff spots—just as much as any team in the top four.
IPL 2025 Points Table
|IPL 2025 points table
|Rank
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|0.793
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|0.482
|3
|Punjab Kings
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|15
|0.376
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|1.156
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|13
|0.362
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|5
|5
|0
|1
|11
|0.249
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.469
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|11
|3
|7
|0
|1
|7
|-1.192
|9
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.718
|10
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|11
|2
|9
|0
|0
|4
|-1.117
IPL 2025 Orange Cap Leaderboard
IPL 2025 is witnessing one of the closest Orange Cap battles of all time, with the top five batters separated by just 10 runs. MI’s Suryakumar Yadav is leading the list as of now with 510 runs, followed by GT’s Sai Sudharsan (509 runs) and Shubman Gill (508 runs), RCB’s Virat Kohli (505 runs), and finally, GT’s Jos Buttler (500 runs).
|IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|510
|12
|12
|4
|68*
|63.75
|299
|170.56
|0
|3
|51
|26
|2
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|509
|11
|11
|0
|82
|46.27
|332
|153.31
|0
|5
|56
|16
|3
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|508
|11
|11
|1
|90
|50.8
|333
|152.55
|0
|5
|51
|16
|4
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|505
|11
|11
|3
|73*
|63.13
|352
|143.46
|0
|7
|44
|18
|5
|Jos Buttler
|GT
|500
|11
|11
|4
|97*
|71.43
|305
|163.93
|0
|5
|49
|22
|6
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|473
|12
|12
|1
|75
|43
|306
|154.57
|0
|5
|46
|25
|7
|Prabhsimran Singh
|PBKS
|437
|11
|11
|0
|91
|39.73
|257
|170.03
|0
|4
|45
|24
|8
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|410
|11
|11
|1
|87*
|41
|204
|200.98
|0
|4
|34
|34
|9
|Shreyas Iyer
|PBKS
|405
|11
|11
|3
|97*
|50.63
|224
|180.8
|0
|4
|27
|27
|10
|KL Rahul
|DC
|381
|10
|10
|2
|93*
|47.63
|268
|142.16
|0
|3
|30
|16
IPL 2025 Purple Cap Leaderboard
The race for the Purple Cap in IPL 2025 is just as close as that for the Orange Cap. Currently, GT’s Prasidh Krishna leads with 20 wickets. CSK’s Noor Ahmad is second, also with 20 wickets but with an inferior economy rate. RCB’s Josh Hazlewood and MI’s Trent Boult are the next two, with 18 wickets each to their names.
|IPL 2025 Purple Cap standings
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Wkts
|Mat
|Inns
|BBI
|Avg
|4w
|5w
|1
|Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|20
|11
|11
|4 for 41
|16.45
|1
|0
|2
|Noor Ahmad
|CSK
|20
|12
|12
|4 for 18
|17.25
|2
|0
|3
|Josh Hazlewood
|RCB
|18
|10
|10
|4 for 33
|17.27
|1
|0
|4
|Trent Boult
|MI
|18
|12
|12
|4 for 26
|19.88
|1
|0
|5
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|KKR
|17
|12
|12
|3 for 22
|19.29
|0
|0
|6
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|16
|11
|10
|3 for 16
|18.18
|0
|0
|7
|Mohammed Siraj
|GT
|15
|11
|11
|4 for 17
|24.6
|1
|0
|8
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|15
|12
|12
|3 for 25
|25.93
|0
|0
|9
|Sai Kishore
|GT
|14
|11
|11
|3 for 30
|17.64
|0
|0
|10
|Krunal Pandya
|RCB
|14
|11
|11
|4 for 45
|21.42
|1
|0