IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Chandigarh stadium stats

After a series of tightly contested matches, the Punjab Kings return to their home turf, aiming to regain momentum as they face the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 31 of IPL 2025. The clash is set to take place at the newly built PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, where the Kings will be eager to deliver a strong performance in front of their home supporters. Both teams have displayed solid form throughout the tournament, setting the stage for a competitive and entertaining showdown. With plenty at stake, fans can look forward to an exciting encounter between two determined sides.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh: Pitch report for PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025

The upcoming match will be held at PBKS’s home venue, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Known for its batting-friendly nature, the pitch typically offers good support to fast bowlers as well, making it a balanced surface for both departments. The conditions often encourage aggressive stroke play, which leads to high-scoring contests. In fact, the average run rate at this venue in the IPL stands at an impressive 8.84, indicating the potential for another thrilling, high-tempo encounter. Teams will look to make the most of the surface, especially during the powerplay and death overs.

Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh: IPL T20 stats Top run getters at Mullanpur Stadium Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate High Score 100/50 Shashank Singh 7 166 41.5 152.44 52* 0/0 Ashutosh Sharma 4 128 42.66 191.04 61 0/1 Sam Curran 5 124 24.8 118.09 63 0/1 Jitesh Sharma 5 79 15.8 121.53 29 0/0 Suryakumar Yadav 1 78 78 147.16 78 0/1

0 VENUE – NEW PCA STADIUM, MULLANPUR (IN T20s SINCE 2023) • Matches - 16, Bat 1st Won – 11, Bat 2nd Won – 5 • Avg 1st Inns score – 176/6 (Run Rate – 8.8) • Lowest Total Defended – 161, Highest Target Chased – 175 • 200+ Totals (excl. shortened matches): 4 times in 15 matches | Sixes Per Match - 14 • Pace: Overs% - 63, Wkts – 148, Avg – 22.5, Eco – 8.8 Spin: Overs% - 37, Wkts – 55, Avg – 32.8, Eco – 8 • Winning Score at New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur (in T20s since 2023) ◦ 1st Inns score 170 or above: Mts – 11, Bat 1st Won – 10, Bat 2nd Won – 1 ◦ 1st Inns score less than 170*: Mts – 5, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 4 * Excluding Shortened Matches • Overall team record: ◦ PBKS: Mts – 7, Won – 2, Lost – 5 (Win % - 29) No Result

Recent match at Mullanpur Cricket Stadium

The most recent match at the venue saw the hosts Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 18 runs in front of their home crowd in IPL 2025.

Other key stats for Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh