Pant to Chahal: How most expensive IPL players have performed in IPL 2025

With the IPL 2025 well underway now, teams have started to gain momentum while some teams are yet to find their groove and are still struggling to get points on the table.

While some players are exceeding expectations, some of them are on the radar for fans and pundits and haven't really justified their price tags for their respective franchises this year. The players who can't really hide from the spotlight this season, are the players who have fetched the big bucks in the recent mega auction. Let us take a look at how these players have performed so far this season -

1. Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant IPL 2025 stats so far Year Matches Not Outs Runs Highest Score Avg Balls Faced Strike Rate 100s 50s 4s 6s Catches Stumpings 2025 6 0 40 21 8 50 80 0 0 4 1 4 0 Rishabh Pant was the most expensive player in the 2024 IPL auction. Lucknow Super Giants made a bold move by acquiring him for a massive ₹27 crore, showing their confidence in his explosive batting and leadership potential.

In IPL 2025, Pant has featured in 6 matches and is yet to produce a stellar innings for his side, scoring just 40 runs so far with a highest score of 21. Averaging 8 per game, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter's strike rate is a modest 80.00, having faced 50 deliveries. No half-centuries or centuries have been recorded, and the boundary count includes 4 fours and a solitary six. Though the batting performance has been below expectations, the player has made a mark in the field, contributing with 4 catches.

2. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer IPL 2025 stats so far Year Matches Not Outs Runs Highest Score Avg Balls Faced Strike Rate 100s 50s 4s 6s Catches 2025 5 2 250 97* 83.33 120 208.33 0 3 16 20 1 Shreyas Iyer went for ₹26.75 crore to Punjab Kings, reflecting his value as a consistent top-order batter and experienced campaigner in the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer has been in sublime form in IPL 2025. Playing 5 matches so far, he has scored 250 runs at a staggering average of 83.33. His highest score is an unbeaten 97*, showing his ability to anchor and finish games. With a fiery strike rate of 208.33 from 120 balls, Iyer has smashed 16 fours and 20 sixes, asserting dominance in the middle order. He’s yet to notch up a century this season but has already racked up three half-centuries.

3. Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer IPL 2025 stats so far Year Matches Not Outs Runs Highest Score Avg Balls Faced Strike Rate 100s 50s 4s 6s Catches 2025 6 0 114 60 28.5 74 154.05 0 1 14 4 2 Kolkata Knight Riders retained Venkatesh Iyer at a hefty price of ₹23.75 crore. His all-round abilities make him a valuable asset in the franchise’s strategy.

Venkatesh Iyer has had a modest IPL 2025 season so far, scoring 114 runs across 6 matches at an average of 28.50. His highest score this season has been 60, his only half-century so far. Iyer’s strike rate of 154.05 from 74 balls reflects his attacking intent, and he’s struck 14 boundaries and 4 sixes in the tournament. While he’s yet to convert his starts into big scores consistently, his explosive batting has added depth to the lineup. In the field, he has taken 2 catches, showing his utility as an all-round contributor.

4. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh IPL 2025 stats so far Year Matches Balls Bowled Runs Conceded Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy Strike Rate 4W 5W 2025 5 120 190 7 3/43 27.14 9.5 17.14 0 0 Young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was valued at ₹18 crore by Punjab Kings. His consistent performances and death-over expertise justify the high price tag as well.

Arshdeep Singh has played 5 matches in IPL 2025 and taken 7 wickets, showing flashes of brilliance with the ball. His best figures this season are 3/43. Although his economy rate is on the higher side at 9.50, he has managed to pick up key wickets at regular intervals. With a bowling average of 27.14 and a strike rate of 17.14, Arshdeep remains a dependable option during the middle and death overs. While he hasn't taken any four or five-wicket hauls yet, his aggressive bowling style and ability to deliver under pressure make him a vital asset for the Punjab Kings.

5. Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2025 stats so far Year Matches Balls Bowled Runs Conceded Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy Strike Rate 4W 5W 2025 5 90 167 2 1/36 83.5 11.13 45 0 0 Yuzvendra Chahal, one of India’s premier leg-spinners, was picked up by Punjab Kings for ₹18 crore, strengthening their spin department significantly.

Yuzvendra Chahal has had a quiet IPL 2025 so far, managing to take only 2 wickets in 5 matches. His best figures this season are 1/36, and his bowling average stands at a high 83.50. With an economy rate of 11.13 and a strike rate of 45.00, Chahal has struggled to contain runs and deliver breakthroughs. Known for his sharp turn and tactical variations, the leg-spinner hasn’t found his rhythm this season. However, given his experience and match-winning pedigree, he remains a key player for Punjab Kings and could still turn things around in the second half of the tournament.