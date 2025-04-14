IPL 2025: How can MS Dhoni's CSK still qualify for the IPL playoffs?

After Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to injury, there were hopes that MS Dhoni's return to captaincy would revive CSK’s fortunes. However, that turnaround is yet to materialize. On Friday, April 11, CSK suffered another heavy defeat — this time an 8-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Despite this poor run, CSK’s chances of making the playoffs are still mathematically alive. Here's a breakdown of their playoff equation:

CSK’s Playoff Scenario: