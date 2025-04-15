IPL 2025: Check Navi UPI's 2nd ticket window date, time for RCB fans here

ALSO READ: Rohit to Dhoni: Players with most Player of the match award in IPL history Navi UPI, the official payments partner of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has announced the second exclusive ticket window for its users. Beginning at 11 AM on April 16, Navi UPI users will get 24-hour priority access to book tickets for RCB’s final three home matches of the IPL 2025 —RCB vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3, RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 13, and RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 17—before ticket sales open to the general public.

"This comes after the successful launch of the first ticket window in March, which offered Navi UPI users early access to the first four RCB home matches, allowing fans to book their seats ahead of the general sale," the company said in the statement.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs KKR pitch report, highest score, Chandigarh stadium stats "To avail this early access, users can tap on the RCB ticket banner within the Navi app and make a secure payment using Navi UPI. The initiative is part of Navi’s ongoing efforts to enhance fan experiences by combining digital convenience with the excitement of live sports."

How to book tickets via Navi UPI:

Also Read

Download the Navi app from the Play Store or App Store Open the app and tap on the RCB ticket booking banner Choose your match and preferred ticket category Pay securely using Navi UPI and confirm your booking

Navi’s first-ever user contest now live

Additionally, collecting five of the same player card earns 100 bonus coins. Currently available for Android users, the contest is designed to make everyday UPI transactions more interactive and engaging. ALSO READ: IPL 2025 points table: CSK, LSG, RCB, MI rankings; top 10 batters, bowlers "Navi has also introduced Powerplay—a cricket-themed contest on the Navi app. With each UPI payment, users can collect a digital player card. Those who collect a full team of 11 unique player cards stand a chance to win rewards such as 2,000 Navi coins or official RCB merchandise signed by players."Additionally, collecting five of the same player card earns 100 bonus coins. Currently available for Android users, the contest is designed to make everyday UPI transactions more interactive and engaging.

Rajiv Naresh, chief executive officer of Navi Technologies, said, "We wanted to create something that makes everyday payments feel like a win. Navi Powerplay lets users have fun while they pay—collecting player cards, earning rewards, and standing a chance to win RCB-signed memorabilia. We are excited to launch our first ever contest and look forward to enhancing contest-led strategies on Navi UPI in days to come."